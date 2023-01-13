Read full article on original website
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Meryl Streep’s surprise casting revealed for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
A new A-list neighbor is moving into the building. Meryl Streep will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — as well as Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams — in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez, 30, announced the casting in a TikTok video on Tuesday, where she sat among the show’s original cast while on the set of the Emmy-winning, Golden Globe-nominated series. “Could this honestly get any better?” Gomez asked, panning to Rudd. “Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” responded the “Ant-Man” actor, whose own addition was...
Aubrey Plaza Recalls ‘SNL’ Audition & Revealed The Quirky Characters She Showcased
Aubrey Plaza reached new levels of notoriety after starring in the second season of White Lotus. Years before landing on the acclaimed HBO series, Plaza auditioned to be a cast member of Saturday Night Live and recently opened up about the characters she created for that process. The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about not landing the SNL gig. “I didn’t make it to the Lorne [Michaels] audition, the famous final audition, but I did a preliminary first-round showcase,” she said. Plaza said that for the audition, she performed two characters that were...
