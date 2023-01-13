Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Highest AP Ranking in Program History
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Associated Press released its weekly women’s basketball poll on Monday. Ohio State was ranked second, its highest ranking in program history. The Buckeyes spent the past six weeks at No. 3 in the AP poll. Ohio State currently holds an 18-0 overall record and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Scores a 196.250 to Win Georgia Quad Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team continued its strong start to the season Monday afternoon, earning a team score of 196.250 to defeat No. 17 Georgia (196.125), Rutgers (194.675) and Fisk (190.100) at the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. The Buckeyes won two event titles and two individual titles as they improve to 6-0 on the year.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Jan. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Classes have resumed, and winter sports are in full swing. The Ohio State Spirit Squads competed at nationals last week and their top-5 finishes highlight this week’s large group of Buckeye Spotlights. Throughout the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Ohio State Athletics continues to celebrate...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Three Buckeyes Win WCHA Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A series sweep of Wisconsin last weekend earned Buckeyes Sophie Jaques, Paetyn Levis and Amanda Thiele Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) weekly awards. The conference announced Monday Jaques as Defender of the Week, Levis as Forward of the Week and Thiele as Goaltender of the Week.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Earn 3-1 Win at George Mason
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball team (2-2) got back on track Sunday, grabbing a 3-1 victory over the Patriots of George Mason University (0-2) on the second day of the Patriot Invitational. The Buckeyes took the match by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 27-25, and 26-24. Stats That Mattered.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Saturday Recap: Rod McCravy Memorial Track & Field Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team wrapped up competition at the Rod McCravy Memorial on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. The team, in its first official competition under new director and head coach of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country, Rosalind Joseph, came away with 10 wins over the two day event.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in OT at Rutgers 68-64
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points while Zed Key and Sean McNeil added 11 points a piece, but Rutgers was able to outlast Ohio State in the final minutes of overtime to take a 68-64 victory on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 10-7 overall on the season...
