Harlem Teen Beaten Unconscious, Air Jordans Stolen Off His Feet

It’s wintertime in New York City and the wolves are out. A Harlem team was beaten unconscious and to add insult to injury, was robbed of his Air Jordans .

The incident went down outside of a McDonald’s located on the corner of 145th Street and Broadway in New York City. According to the New York Daily News , on Saturday (Jan. 7), a 16-year-old was standing outside when several assailants ran up and assaulted him. Per NYPD, the teen was knocked unconscious, and his sneakers were stolen off his person before the attackers ran off.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the goons, who will likely be caught sooner than later considering their mugs have been made public.

No word on which specific model of Air Jordan 1s was stolen. While a pair of Nike and Jordan Brand signature sneakers currently retails for $180; vintage, exclusive, or rare pairs can go for thousands of dollars on the resale market.

The NYPD is seeking information on the attack—it’s not snitching if you’re a civilian—and are asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. A reward of $3500 is being offered for any intel that pans out.

If you choose to wear pricey kicks, keep your head on a swivel, it’s getting too real out here.

