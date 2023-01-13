Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Bruins’ A.J. Greer Explains Heated Exchange With Wayne Simmonds
BOSTON — Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Wayne Simmonds got on the nerves of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After dropping the gloves with Nick Foligno for a fight less than three minutes into the first period, Simmonds, and, this time, A.J. Greer were at the center of a prolonged skirmish at the end of the second frame.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
NBC Sports
Bruins GM Don Sweeney gives early thoughts on trade deadline approach
BOSTON -- The Bruins have the best record in the NHL at 33-5-4 after defeating the second-place Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in an exciting back-and-forth game at TD Garden on Saturday night. This Bruins roster is deep at every position and has no glaring weaknesses. The B's have scored the...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy
It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Zacha, Extension Candidates & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have inked Pavel Zacha to a contract extension. Following this news, could it mean that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will now be working to sign more pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) to new contracts before the season is over?
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs
It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele
There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Weekend in New York
The Montreal Canadiens spent the weekend in the Big Apple, and while the Habs took a bite out of the shiny red delicious, there was a worm at its core. The Habs came away with a 1-1 record playing the games on back-to-back nights. Head coach Martin St. Louis has them back on track, meaning that they are no longer rolling over for opponents but instead providing the effort that the coach has demanded. Three areas stood out over the weekend matchups. While this season is unlikely to end in a playoff spot, fans can look at these takeaways and assess if there have been any improvements heading into the second half of 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 15
Ahh, the doldrums of the NHL season. No matter how dedicated of a fan you are, it can be a little bit tough to stay interested in early-January hockey when there is so much else to look forward to. Between the trade deadline on Mar. 3rd, the 2023 All-Star Game taking place in early February, and the NFL playoffs kicking off, it’s easy to be a bit distracted this week.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ Biggest Impact Players From the First Half of 2022-23
Now past the midway point of the season, the Philadelphia Flyers have given us lots to think and talk about. The boys in orange in black have had their low points, with a 10-game losing streak, but have also had some major highs, with Samuel Ersson getting his first NHL shutout on Jan. 9, 2023. The players listed below have had an excellent start to the season and have had the biggest impact on the club.
The Hockey Writers
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
