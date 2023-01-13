Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
The Hockey Writers
When Did It All Go Wrong For The San Jose Sharks?
The San Jose Sharks had made the playoffs 21 times in 28 seasons between 1991 and 2019. That statistic alone tells a story about a team that never took a break from competing. Fast forward to the current day and the Sharks have yet to make an appearance since 2019, heading for a franchise-record fourth-straight miss. So, where did it all go wrong in San Jose? The truth is the current product on the ice is a result of so much more than aging players who played passed their prime.
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele
There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs
It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
5 Blue Jackets Second Half Storylines to Watch
We are officially into the second half of the 2022-23 season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. With just 40 games remaining, they have plenty of storylines to watch despite being well out of the playoff picture. Free Standard Shipping Until Jan. 18. Today, we will get you set on the...
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s 3 Best & 3 Worst at Halfway Mark of Season
The Minnesota Wild have officially passed the halfway point of the season and with 42 games played, they have a record of 24-14-4 and 52 points. In the spirit of that, it’s time to take a look at who’ve been the three best players and the three worst players so far. These players have been judged on their performances from offense to defense and if they’ve made improvements from last season to this season. Most of the results are predictable while a couple of others may come as a surprise.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Shuffle Defense Pairings to Unlock Seider
The Detroit Red Wings coaching staff has finally done the inevitable: they split up Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot. With this change comes a ripple effect amongst all the pairings. Chiarot was paired with Filip Hronek and Olli Maatta with Jordan Oesterle. In their first two games together, Seider and...
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kings, Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Lightning, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes are talking trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs are still closely watching what happens in St. Louis. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be landing spots for Luke Schenn, and the Minnesota Wild will have some difficult decisions to make now that they’ve signed Matt Boldy to a seven-year contract extension.
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 15
Ahh, the doldrums of the NHL season. No matter how dedicated of a fan you are, it can be a little bit tough to stay interested in early-January hockey when there is so much else to look forward to. Between the trade deadline on Mar. 3rd, the 2023 All-Star Game taking place in early February, and the NFL playoffs kicking off, it’s easy to be a bit distracted this week.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Smartly Planning for the Future with Matt Boldy Extension
The Minnesota Wild have locked down forward Matt Boldy with a seven-year, $49 million contract worth $7 million annually that runs through the 2029-30 season. Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer. With the offensive production and confidence that head coach Dean Evason has shown toward Boldy this season, it was no surprise that the young forward was given this great contract.
The Hockey Writers
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
The Hockey Writers
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
The Hockey Writers
7 Cool Things About Ex-Maple Leafs’ Captain Mats Sundin
Mats Sundin played for the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1994 to 2008. Over his tenure with the team, he was their captain and their leader. He’s currently the franchise leader in goals and points and was considered one of the best power forwards of his era. Sundin was selected...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ Weekend in New York
The Montreal Canadiens spent the weekend in the Big Apple, and while the Habs took a bite out of the shiny red delicious, there was a worm at its core. The Habs came away with a 1-1 record playing the games on back-to-back nights. Head coach Martin St. Louis has them back on track, meaning that they are no longer rolling over for opponents but instead providing the effort that the coach has demanded. Three areas stood out over the weekend matchups. While this season is unlikely to end in a playoff spot, fans can look at these takeaways and assess if there have been any improvements heading into the second half of 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Sokolov Deserves Another Call-Up
Much like the Ottawa Senators, the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have had a frustrating season. At the mid-point of the year, the team sits in fourth place in the North Division with 15 wins in 36 games, which qualifies them for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, but they’re dangerously close to falling out of contention after losing seven of their last 10 games.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?
Jake Gardiner was one of the most polarizing defensemen in recent Toronto Maple Leafs’ history. On one hand, many Maple Leafs’ fans saw his great talent and appreciated his offensive acumen. On the other hand, Gardiner made a number of obvious mistakes that drove Maple Leafs’ fans crazy.
