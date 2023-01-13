ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Always Get The Cheap Version Of Something And It Works Perfectly Fine, I Want To Know What It Is

By Jess Goodwin
 4 days ago

Like a lot of people, I'm trying to spend less money in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4futye_0kDhlVID00
Bravo / Via giphy.com

There are plenty of things I can just stop buying altogether, but there are a lot of necessities that are, well, necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQgHQ_0kDhlVID00
Marvel / Via giphy.com

I'm sure there are less expensive versions of a lot of those necessities, but I need some first-hand recommendations to decide which ones to try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewoOp_0kDhlVID00
@foilarmsandhog / Via giphy.com

So, if you use the cheap version of something and consider it a desert island product, let me know in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15U4Dn_0kDhlVID00
CBC / Via giphy.com

