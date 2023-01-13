From choirs to orchestras, bands, and more, music will be the focus at the Amway Grand Plaza and DeVos Place during the Michigan Music Conference. The Michigan Music Conference features school ensemble concerts, performances from Honors Choirs, All-State Bands, and Orchestras from all across the state. The conference will include over 200 sessions in the disciplines of band, orchestra, vocal, string, and general music education.

