Michigan Music Conference coming to Amway Grand Plaza & DeVos Place
From choirs to orchestras, bands, and more, music will be the focus at the Amway Grand Plaza and DeVos Place during the Michigan Music Conference. The Michigan Music Conference features school ensemble concerts, performances from Honors Choirs, All-State Bands, and Orchestras from all across the state. The conference will include over 200 sessions in the disciplines of band, orchestra, vocal, string, and general music education.
Montcalm County man wins $220K playing 2 'Fantasy 5' tickets
LANSING, Mich. — A safe play made a Montcalm County man $220,000 richer playing Fantasy 5!. The Michigan Lottery says the anonymous winner matched the numbers drawn for the Double Play on Dec. 17. Those numbers were 06-11-12-16-29. We’re told the 67-year-old bought two tickets: one at the Sheridan...
Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!. The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S. “Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities...
Secretary Benson announces plan to expand protections for election workers
LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced plans to expand protections for voters and election workers during a news conference Tuesday. She says the Election Policy Advisory Task Force has been created, made up of nonpartisan members including election officials and committee members from the Michigan House and Senate.
Grants to add resources for 195 school safety programs
Over the next 3 years, 195 school resource officers will be hired in schools around Michigan. The $25M matching program will help districts and public-run academies create or support positions through grants for training, benefits, and more for law enforcement officers charged with the safety of students. According to a...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
