Boston, MA

The Unveiling of The Embrace

Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
Today is the day!

Make a plan to check out the embrace this weekend!

“The Embrace,” a 22-foot-tall bronze sculpture to be unveiled at Boston Common on January 13 – was inspired by a photograph of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King hugging after they learned the civil rights leader had won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

The memorial and Freedom Plaza were designed by world-renowned artist Hank Willis Thomas and global award-winning design firm MASS Design Group. The plaza also honors 69 local civil rights leaders. The Embrace is one of the largest racial equity memorials in the country.

The $9.5M sculpture will be unveiled at 1 p.m. January 13 at Boston Common.

Image via Bret Clancy on Instagram

