5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
Suspected vehicle burglar leaves cell phone behind
A woman has been arrested after officers said she left her cell phone in a car she was burglarizing last year.
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
3 murder cases remain unsolved from 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, three unsolved murder cases are still at the forefront. 2022 saw 18 homicides, 15 of those were classified as murders and three of those cases are still open. “The first one was on the 1000 block of Covington,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “The second […]
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating
*Updated at 12:24 p.m* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD worked the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of […]
Police investigate pair of weekend shootings
Wichita Falls Police investigated two separate shootings over the weekend in which people were wounded. The first happened at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Terrace, near Lucy Park. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a 16-year-old male had been shot. They learned the shooting occurred at a house party in a residence.
Two separate Sunday shootings investigated by WFPD
Officers are investigating two seperate shootings that occured early Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, in Wichita Falls.
Texas man allegedly decapitates newlywed wife
(TEXAS)– A Texas man is in custody after Waller County Sheriff’s Office said he allegedly decapitated his newlywed wife. Jared Dicus, 21, was arrested after deputies responded to a home…
Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother
Donovin Copleand, a serial armed robbery suspect who is accused of killing a dog during one of the robberies, and his older brother were arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and cruel treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" Could giving an obscene gesture and displaying a defiant...
Man charged with child endangerment after falling on them
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after they said he fell on his kids while he was intoxicated, and had 10 miniature bottles of vodka on him. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Pearlie Saturday night, January 16, to check on a man lying on the ground, bleeding, incoherent […]
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
