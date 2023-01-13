ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

92.9 NIN

5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives

The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
3 murder cases remain unsolved from 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, three unsolved murder cases are still at the forefront. 2022 saw 18 homicides, 15 of those were classified as murders and three of those cases are still open. “The first one was on the 1000 block of Covington,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “The second […]
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist

This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
Police investigate pair of weekend shootings

Wichita Falls Police investigated two separate shootings over the weekend in which people were wounded. The first happened at 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Terrace, near Lucy Park. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a 16-year-old male had been shot. They learned the shooting occurred at a house party in a residence.
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
