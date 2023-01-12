Read full article on original website
First Coast News
The benefits of cooking with spices (FCL Jan. 16, 2023)
JaxSpice specializes in North Indian and Nepali Cuisine. Food ranges from vegetarian to exotic dishes layered with texture and flavor. Chilies, mustard seeds, gram flour, coconut and yogurt are popular ingredients in all types of Indian and Nepali cuisine. Ghee, a type of clarified butter, is used for cooking, and has a toasty taste. Saffron is used to flavor and color rice dishes. Visit jaxspice.com for more information.
KTEN.com
10 Benefits of Group Fitness Classes
Originally Posted On: https://resultsgymalexandria.com/10-benefits-of-group-fitness-classes/. Around the world, one in four adults doesn’t meet the recommended level of physical activity to stay healthy. The recommendation is to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week. Are you meeting those goals?. Whether you’re...
This ab exercise is better than crunches — so I did 40 reps a day for a week
I did ab roll-ups everyday for a week - here's what happened when our fitness editor did this Pilates core exercise.
The 6 best ab workouts for women looking to strengthen their core, according to a female personal trainer
By utilizing exercises like planks and bicycle crunches, women can target the muscle groups throughout their core to strengthen their abs.
First Coast News
Natural Teeth Implant Center: Transform the look of your smile (FCL Jan. 16, 2023)
Natural Teeth™ is a permanent implant-supported bridge to replace your teeth. The goal is to deliver world-class dental transformations while staying competitive with prices. The team philosophy, proven systems, and cutting-edge technology helps achieve consistent, successful outcomes. For more information go to 904implant.com or call (904) 467-5268.
How to make the most gains in a short workout, according to elite athletes and personal trainers
You can build muscle and get fit in a few hours a week, with the right exercises and strategy, according to personal trainers and elite athletes.
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
boxrox.com
Best Workout Split for Maximum Muscle Gains
You have probably seen countless workout programs online and wondered which one to choose. Is there a best workout split for maximum muscle gains? Find out below. When it comes to training for building muscle, your workout program has to be on point. A healthy eating habit is the foundation of any goal when it comes to getting fitter and stronger, but a workout split program will get you that extra advantage to reach your goals.
Pitt News
5 New Year’s resolutions that are actually attainable
It’s that time of year again. Most people hear the term “New Year’s resolutions” and roll their eyes, knowing that they’ll probably stick with their lifestyle change for two weeks and then go back to the person they were before the ball dropped. This lack of motivation happens to everyone 一 probably because they put too much pressure on themselves or set goals for the New Year that are unattainable. In that case, they set themselves up for failure before they’ve even begun.
WTVW
Strength training to live longer
We’ve heard it before – running, biking, even brisk walking can raise our heart rate and help us live longer. But a new study suggests that you may not have to do cardio to reap the benefits of a workout. Researchers found that if you’re 65 or older,...
boxrox.com
Best Biceps and Triceps Workout For Bigger Arms
Check out the best biceps and triceps workout for bigger arms from Mike Thurston. Mike Thurston is a social media star and fitness entrepreneur. He founded an app that delivers specialised training and nutritional plans for members looking to get into shape. His YouTube channel has more than 1.3 million subscribers.
Five Healthy Lifestyle Suggestions for the New Year from GOLO
(NewsUSA) - With the busy holiday season now over, there's no better time than the present to take stock of your plans for a healthier lifestyle in the new year. But even with the best intentions,
Mental Health and Fitness: A Formerly Overweight Trainer’s #1 Non-Weight-Loss Reason to Exercise
This Washington, D.C. trainer was once out of work and overweight. Today, he says, "not every day in the gym has to be beast mode" for you to transform how you feel. If you’ve ever gotten into a fitness routine, you’ve probably experienced that exercise is good for your mental health. There’s plenty of research to support your observation: “Virtually any form of exercise, from aerobics to yoga, can act as a stress reliever,” says the Mayo Clinic‘s blog. But when you’re feeling down or stressed from being too busy—the times when we need that energetic uplift the most!—exercise can tumble to the bottom of the priority list.
KXAN
How to build a home gym with both affordable and high-end equipment
If you take advantage of it, a gym membership is a great value. However, about half the people who start a new gym membership quit within six months. Many of these people drop their membership because they do not have enough time to get to the gym to make it feel like a good value.
KTEN.com
What to Eat After a Workout
Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/what-to-eat-after-a-workout/. Working out is an important way to keep your body and mind healthy. In fact, the CDC recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity to keep yourself in tip-top shape. With all that working out, it’s necessary to give your body the fuel it needs....
boxrox.com
How to Double Your Max Pull Ups in 22 Days
Learn how to double your max Pull Ups in 22 Days with this awesome guide from Jeff at Athlean X. “Want to double your max pullups in just 22 days? Well, if you watch this video and perform the workouts as written, you’ll be doing more pull ups. A lot more pullups. The 22 day pull up workout builds off of the tremendous success of our 22 day push up workout. The key to the timeline is that this pull up workout progresses you through various pull-ups while demanding that you improve on your rep counts along the way. It consists of three weeks of testing and non-testing days that will quickly build up your back and arms while increasing the number of pullups you can do not only in a single set, but in a total workout.”
