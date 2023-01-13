ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillygrub.blog

Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs

Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
EASTON, PA
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?

There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane

Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Talk 1490

Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

