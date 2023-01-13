Read full article on original website
fox29.com
'Chicken Man' teams up with Philadelphia bar to offer chicken martini
Have you ever had a chicken martini? Martha in Kensington is serving up the unique cocktail collaboration with the "Chicken Man" to help raise money for the community.
phillyvoice.com
Over 175 years ago, an enslaved couple escaped to Philadelphia through a daring disguise
On the morning of Dec. 20, 1848, William and Ellen Craft began their roughly 1,000-mile journey to freedom. The enslaved couple had planned an elaborate escape from Macon, Georgia, one that hinged on a gutsy gambit: that Ellen could pass as a rich, sickly white man and William as her slave.
phillygrub.blog
Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs
Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
Wildly Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors For Good
This weekend will be a sad day in Philly for some when this beloved restaurant officially closes its doors. A few restaurants and bars in Philly have announced that they’re closing their doors at the end of the month and Relish is sadly one of them. Relish has been...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Did You Know There’s a Giant Mural Dedicated to Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ in Philadelphia?
There’s an incredible mural in Philadelphia that has been turning heads for almost two years, but it seems like only true locals know about it. I mean… it doesn’t matter whether you’re a fan of art or pop culture, this is super cool. But it dawned on me last weekend that it seems like only locals know about this mural. I was showing a friend around town last weekend, and I made it a point to include it on my Center City tour.
You Need These Mercer County, NJ Wings For Super Bowl Sunday
When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, wings are always the main event. I know everyone loves their pizzas, buffalo chicken dips, and more, but we all have to admit that the wings are the most essential part of the holiday. If you’re anything like me, you’re more into the...
billypenn.com
Bynum brothers’ brunch and jazz favorite Relish closing in West Oak Lane
Northwest Philadelphia will lose one of its most celebrated restaurants when Relish closes for good after service next weekend. On Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, the brunch hot spot and jazz lounge flourished for more than a decade under the management of Robert and Benjamin Bynum, the restaurateurs behind South Jazz Kitchen who previously ran Zanzibar Blue and other well-respected Philly soul food and music venues.
"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...
Philly hip-hop artist helps students find their voice with "Writers Matter" program
We're Philly Proud of students in the Writers Matter program, who use paper and a pencil to build a better future.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
House fire in 2-story Cobbs Creek home: Philadelphia fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia house catches fire early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at home on the 5900 block of Spruce Street in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.Officials tell CBS Philadelphia no one was injured.It took crews about an hour to place the fire under control.No word yet, on what sparked the flames.
fox29.com
Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured
A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy.
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Marissa Sanchez – From the 22nd District Has Been Located
The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Marissa Sanchez. Marissa, from the 1100 block of Stiles Street, was last seen leaving her residence on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 4 pm. Marissa is 14 years old, 5’6″ tall, 120lbs, thin build, with a...
News Talk 1490
Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, And Michael Rubin Team Up To Empower Philadelphia Youth
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Pennsylvania natives Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin are elevating their efforts to foster equity within Philadelphia’s education system. They’re collectively donating $7 million to cultivate academic scholarships for youth in underserved communities, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
tourcounsel.com
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
