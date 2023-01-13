Read full article on original website
No. 16 FSU Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards
– After its 5-2 win over No. 7 Georgia, the 16th-ranked Florida State men’s tennis team swept the ACC weekly honors announced Tuesday. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc is the conference’s Performer of the Week and Cornut-Chauvinc and Barnaby Smith are the Doubles Pair of the Week. Cornut-Chauvinc, who is ranked No. 12 nationally in singles play, defeated the No. 1 collegiate singles player in America with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Ethan Quinn. Cornut-Chauvinc, a junior from Lyon, France, is off to a 3-0 start this season with all three wins coming over ranked opponents.
Kone and Davis Named ACC Performers of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State’s Ismael Kone (track) and Jeremiah Davis (field) were each named ACC Men’s Performers of the Week on Tuesday afternoon by the ACC. Both Seminoles put together phenomenal performances this past weekend at the Clemson Invite. Both athletes currently hold the world leads in their respective events.
Latson Ties Conference Record With Ninth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has tied the conference record by winning her ninth ACC Rookie of the Week award, announced on Monday. Latson’s latest honor ties her for the most in conference history with Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (1992-93) and...
M. Basketball Plays At Notre Dame on Tuesday Night At 7:00 P.M.
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Florida State, which has won five of its last six games against Notre Dame, travels to play the Fighting Irish at the Joyce Center at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Joyce Center at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind. It’s the second meeting of the season between the Seminoles and the Fighting Irish, as Florida State took a 73-72 win at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on December 21, 2022, for its second ACC win of the season. Florida State’s most recent win on the road against Notre Dame came on March 4, 2020, as it took home a 73-71 win at the Joyce Center. The Seminoles’ game against Notre Dame, is their first of two consecutive ACC road games, as they travel to play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The Seminoles next home game comes against Miami on January 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
