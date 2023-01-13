NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Florida State, which has won five of its last six games against Notre Dame, travels to play the Fighting Irish at the Joyce Center at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Joyce Center at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind. It’s the second meeting of the season between the Seminoles and the Fighting Irish, as Florida State took a 73-72 win at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee on December 21, 2022, for its second ACC win of the season. Florida State’s most recent win on the road against Notre Dame came on March 4, 2020, as it took home a 73-71 win at the Joyce Center. The Seminoles’ game against Notre Dame, is their first of two consecutive ACC road games, as they travel to play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The Seminoles next home game comes against Miami on January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO