LocalGuy
4d ago

“Schumer said it was "too early to tell" whether Biden had violated federal law…”. Not true. An ex VP has even less authority to classified docs than an ex president. To remove those docs from the White House is definitely a violation of federal law. It is not too early to comprehend that an ex VP has zero authority to take those docs.

paully
4d ago

Read the statute. As bad as it is, it does not care if you are transparent or cooperating. If you have them and shouldn't, you're guilty. Plenty of people in prison can tell you all about it.

Francine Genovese
4d ago

inadvertently is NO EXCUSE! IN his locked garage is unacceptable. He had no right to these documents as Vice Presidents don't have documents. Anyone raid Obamas house?

