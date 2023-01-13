Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion to host Nebraska State American Legion tournament
HASTINGS, NE — The Nebraska American Legion announced that Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division from July 22nd through the 26th. Hastings Five Points Bank will be the host team for the tournament. "We are excited...
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for central Nebraska man
Description: An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Proctor. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Central Nebraska. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. PROCTOR who is an 89 years old, white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin Gray hair. PROCTOR is missing from Aurora, Nebraska, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of January 13, 2023.
KSNB Local4
Draft Horse Shows return to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made at Fonner Park, as horses galloped to put on a show. The first ever Thunder on the Prairie Draft Horse Show was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Five Points Bank Arena on Saturday. There were 16 exhibitors in the...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
KSNB Local4
With a significant winter storm on the way soon, today is the last chance to prepare
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the last quiet day ahead of the winter storm coming later tonight into tomorrow. While much of the area will see mostly cloudy skies, there will be some pockets of sunshine. This will be more likely near and east of the Tri-Cities. There have also been some areas of thick fog in southern and southwestern parts of the area. Some freezing fog is also possible. With lighter winds for most areas today out of the north, it’ll be halfway decent. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 40s southeast. For many, this might be as good as it gets for awhile.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
Authorities identify two men who died in plane crash south of Auburn Wednesday
According to a news release from the Nemaha County Sheriff, two men were killed in a plane crash Wednesday evening south of the Auburn, Nebraska airport.
