HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the last quiet day ahead of the winter storm coming later tonight into tomorrow. While much of the area will see mostly cloudy skies, there will be some pockets of sunshine. This will be more likely near and east of the Tri-Cities. There have also been some areas of thick fog in southern and southwestern parts of the area. Some freezing fog is also possible. With lighter winds for most areas today out of the north, it’ll be halfway decent. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 40s southeast. For many, this might be as good as it gets for awhile.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO