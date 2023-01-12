ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Rachel Nichols Once Flirted With Devin Booker On TV

Devin Booker has no shortage of female NBA fans, and former ESPN journalist Rachel Nichols seemingly appeared to be one of them when she flirted with the Phoenix Suns star on national TV. Last season, as the Suns were staring at elimination in Game 6 of the Finals, former Nichols...
NBA

Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars

The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16

There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 16, 2023

Heading out on the longest road trip of the season without two of your best players doesn’t seem like a great combination, but New Orleans (26-17) has a chance to finish with a winning record on this five-game excursion Monday. In a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee, the Pelicans visit Cleveland (27-17) at 2 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starts at 1:30. Week 14 of the NBA schedule for NOLA is an all-Eastern Conference docket, featuring today at Cleveland; Wednesday (home) and Sunday (away) matchups vs. the Miami Heat (24-20); and a Friday road tilt at Orlando (16-28).
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA

The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip

After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBA

LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points

LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
