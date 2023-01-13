Read full article on original website
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/15/23: Abraham Toro, Frankie Montas, and Ryne Sandberg
New Mariners A.J. Pollock and Justin Topa have their new numbers. The Chicago Cubs plan to unveil a statue of legendary second baseman Ryne Sandberg in 2024. The Chicago Cubs will also be unveiling their new free agent acquisition soon after signing first basemen Trey Mancini to a 2-year deal.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/23: Travis Shaw, Jorge Alfaro, and Angel Sanchez
Former Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith and San Diego Padres LHP Blake Snell hosted a successful youth baseball camp last weekend in Seattle!. Julio Rodriguez has released the first episode of his newest YouTube series, detailing his incredible 2022 season:. Baseball America unveiled the top 10 prospects in the Mariners’ farm...
Lookout Landing
SS Felnin Celesten headlines Mariners’ 2023 international amateur free agent class
The 2023 international amateur free agent period began on Sunday, January 15th, where it is now legal for teams to begin negotiating and signing contracts with players who will be at least 16 years old but under 25 years old on this date. The day was shifted from mid-summer to January in the past couple years, initially due to COVID but ultimately as an understandable shift, allowing newly-signed players to join the complex leagues the following summer. The international amateur market has been a source of some of the most important players in the Seattle Mariners’ return to the playoffs, including OF Julio Rodríguez (2017) and INF Noelvi Marte (2018), as well as several of their current top prospects like SS Axel Sanchez (2019), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (2020/21), and OF Lazaro Montes (2022).
Lookout Landing
Mariners agree on 2023 salaries with three players, file for arbitration with three others
Just before this past Friday’s deadline for exchanging arbitration figures, the Mariners reached agreement with three of their arbitration-eligible players. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deals are:. Tom Murphy, in his final year of arbitration, will be paid $1.625 million;. Paul Sewald, who’s in his second year,...
Lookout Landing
Mariners claim RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Arizona
The Mariners made a roster move today, claiming righty J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona. Bukauskas was originally drafted by the Houston Astros with the 15th overall pick in 2017 out of UNC, Houston’s first first-round selection of a college pitcher since Mark Appel. Bukauskas was a highly-regarded draft prospect at the time, with a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider, and projected to be a quick mover for the contending Astros, making top prospect lists the following spring. However, a heavy college workload led the Astros to slow-play him over his draft year, with just 10 “show me” innings at rookie ball and short season.
Lookout Landing
Matt Brash is Adding a Cutter - And Why That Should Excite You
To start off, this analysis was heavily inspired by this stellar article done by Tieran Alexander from Prospects live concerning pitch tunneling, so I highly recommend anyone check it out. A few months ago, Driveline Baseball tweeted that Matt Brash was attempting to add a cutter, and just a few...
Lookout Landing
40 in 40: Tom Murphy and The Tell-Tale Eyes
TRUE!—CHAOS—very, very dreadfully injured he had been! But why will you say that he is mad? The injury had sharpened his senses—not destroyed—not dulled them. Above all was the sense of chaos acute. He watched all things heard in the heaven and in the earth; in the playoffs and in the regular season. He saw many things in hell; on the injured list. How then, is he mad? Hearken! and observe how healthily—how calmly I can tell you the whole story.
