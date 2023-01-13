ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/23: Travis Shaw, Jorge Alfaro, and Angel Sanchez

Former Mariners pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith and San Diego Padres LHP Blake Snell hosted a successful youth baseball camp last weekend in Seattle!. Julio Rodriguez has released the first episode of his newest YouTube series, detailing his incredible 2022 season:. Baseball America unveiled the top 10 prospects in the Mariners’ farm...
SEATTLE, WA
Lookout Landing

SS Felnin Celesten headlines Mariners’ 2023 international amateur free agent class

The 2023 international amateur free agent period began on Sunday, January 15th, where it is now legal for teams to begin negotiating and signing contracts with players who will be at least 16 years old but under 25 years old on this date. The day was shifted from mid-summer to January in the past couple years, initially due to COVID but ultimately as an understandable shift, allowing newly-signed players to join the complex leagues the following summer. The international amateur market has been a source of some of the most important players in the Seattle Mariners’ return to the playoffs, including OF Julio Rodríguez (2017) and INF Noelvi Marte (2018), as well as several of their current top prospects like SS Axel Sanchez (2019), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (2020/21), and OF Lazaro Montes (2022).
SEATTLE, WA
Lookout Landing

Mariners claim RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Arizona

The Mariners made a roster move today, claiming righty J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona. Bukauskas was originally drafted by the Houston Astros with the 15th overall pick in 2017 out of UNC, Houston’s first first-round selection of a college pitcher since Mark Appel. Bukauskas was a highly-regarded draft prospect at the time, with a mid-90s fastball and a plus slider, and projected to be a quick mover for the contending Astros, making top prospect lists the following spring. However, a heavy college workload led the Astros to slow-play him over his draft year, with just 10 “show me” innings at rookie ball and short season.
SEATTLE, WA
Lookout Landing

Matt Brash is Adding a Cutter - And Why That Should Excite You

To start off, this analysis was heavily inspired by this stellar article done by Tieran Alexander from Prospects live concerning pitch tunneling, so I highly recommend anyone check it out. A few months ago, Driveline Baseball tweeted that Matt Brash was attempting to add a cutter, and just a few...
Lookout Landing

40 in 40: Tom Murphy and The Tell-Tale Eyes

TRUE!—CHAOS—very, very dreadfully injured he had been! But why will you say that he is mad? The injury had sharpened his senses—not destroyed—not dulled them. Above all was the sense of chaos acute. He watched all things heard in the heaven and in the earth; in the playoffs and in the regular season. He saw many things in hell; on the injured list. How then, is he mad? Hearken! and observe how healthily—how calmly I can tell you the whole story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy