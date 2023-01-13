The 2023 international amateur free agent period began on Sunday, January 15th, where it is now legal for teams to begin negotiating and signing contracts with players who will be at least 16 years old but under 25 years old on this date. The day was shifted from mid-summer to January in the past couple years, initially due to COVID but ultimately as an understandable shift, allowing newly-signed players to join the complex leagues the following summer. The international amateur market has been a source of some of the most important players in the Seattle Mariners’ return to the playoffs, including OF Julio Rodríguez (2017) and INF Noelvi Marte (2018), as well as several of their current top prospects like SS Axel Sanchez (2019), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (2020/21), and OF Lazaro Montes (2022).

