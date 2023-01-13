Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Three vital passport checks to make now or risk missing your summer holiday
The government has announced the price of a new passport is set to rise within weeks. If people need to get a new one but don't want to pay more they need to act before February 2 when the increase takes effect. The move will see the fee for a...
John will only bathe in bottled water - and it costs him £4,000 a year
Meet the man who will only bathe in bottled water - and says the £4,000 a year cost is just a drop in the ocean. John Junior, 34, reckons cutting out tap water five months ago has improved his health and wellbeing. The IT consultant claims switching to bottled...
Asda makes big change to yogurts to cut food waste
Asda has announced a major change to over half of its own-brand yogurts by removing Use By dates and replacing them with Best Before dates to help customers combat food waste in the home. The change follows data from climate action NGO WRAP which says that half of all yogurt wasted in UK households is in unopened packs.
The weirdest items left behind by Travelodge guests in Bucks in 2022
When visiting a hotel, everyone's biggest fear is accidentally leaving something behind. We're all familiar with the process of checking every drawer and under the bed to make sure that nothing has been left behind. But even with these checks, things are still left by hasty travellers. Budget hotel chain,...
B&Q shoppers love £33 heater that costs 6p an hour to run
Shoppers have been singing the praises of a £33 heater available at B&Q that they say costs as little as 6p an hour to run. They say it's a good way to keep warm without heating the whole home. Available at B&Q and other retailers for £32.99, The SupaWarm...
Just Eat to deliver your Sainsbury's groceries in 30 minutes
Sainsbury’s will tap into Just Eat’s network of thousands of riders by the end of next month as it starts offering deliveries through the app. Customers of 175 Sainsbury’s shops across the UK will be able to order milk and other products though the Just Eat app, have a rider collect their order and get it delivered within half an hour, Just Eat said.
Whiskies off the beaten track you can celebrate Burns Night with
Every year, admirers of the legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns gather to celebrate his life and work on Burns Night. On Burns Night, the man himself is commemorated with a traditional meal of haggis, neeps (swede mash) and tatties (mashed potatoes), as well as recitations of his most famous works.
Viral drink Prime is being stocked in some branches of SPAR
Prime, the viral drink founded by Youtube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has been seen on shelves at SPAR stores across the UK with shoppers searching for stock after the drink flew off shelves last week. With members of the public travelling the length and breadth of the country to get their hands on a bottle, shoppers were heading to local SPAR stores to see if they could grab stock whilst it lasted.
Costa Coffee app offer lets you buy any drink and get a free hot drink as part of 'Big Deal Friday'
One of your new year's resolutions to save money may be to drink less coffee, or even make your own coffee at home. Costa Coffee is tempting coffee fans away from their kitchen worktops and into their bustling cafés with their latest offer. On Friday, you can buy any...
Byron Burger to close Milton Keynes restaurant along with eight others as more than 200 jobs slashed
The Byron Burger restaurant in Milton Keynes is to close after the chain's owner fell into administration. Famously Proper, which owns Byron and fried chicken brand Mother Clucker, said it will close nine restaurants across the UK, cutting 218 jobs in the process. The company was set up after private...
Aldi stocking £17 whiskies among 'best in the world' ahead of Burns Night
Budget supermarket Aldi might not be the first place you think of to pick up some award-winning whiskies, but ahead of Burns Night you will be able to find some amazing tipples that won't break the bank. A great accompaniment to haggis, ‘neeps’ and ‘tatties’, shoppers can stock up on highly acclaimed whiskies including the Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky and Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Whisky both of which won gold at the International Spirits Challenge 2022.
Shoppers' delight as Amazon offers instant free £5 deal to customers
A freebie is always welcomed at any time but one that comes straight after the expense of Christmas can be even better. Shoppers from money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk have been getting excited about a new deal where selected Amazon shoppers can claim £5 off instantly on the website. Deal hunter...
IKEA holding free events showing people how to reorganise their homes
IKEA will be hosting a series of free in-store events between now and February 26 as part of a six-week Big Storage Event. IKEA co-workers will share their expertise in helping customers re-organise their homes, as well as an array of interactive in-store events to showcase further storage skills. Events...
Krispy Kreme celebrates Chinese New Year with limited-edition hand-piped doughnuts
Chinese New Year is the year of the rabbit, falling on Sunday January 22 this year. Krispy Kreme are hopping aboard the celebration train by launching a range of limited-edition doughnuts that could almost be deemed too pretty to eat. Featuring designs inspired by Chinese New Year celebrations, the range...
