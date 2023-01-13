ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

John will only bathe in bottled water - and it costs him £4,000 a year

Meet the man who will only bathe in bottled water - and says the £4,000 a year cost is just a drop in the ocean. John Junior, 34, reckons cutting out tap water five months ago has improved his health and wellbeing. The IT consultant claims switching to bottled...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Asda makes big change to yogurts to cut food waste

Asda has announced a major change to over half of its own-brand yogurts by removing Use By dates and replacing them with Best Before dates to help customers combat food waste in the home. The change follows data from climate action NGO WRAP which says that half of all yogurt wasted in UK households is in unopened packs.
buckinghamshirelive.com

The weirdest items left behind by Travelodge guests in Bucks in 2022

When visiting a hotel, everyone's biggest fear is accidentally leaving something behind. We're all familiar with the process of checking every drawer and under the bed to make sure that nothing has been left behind. But even with these checks, things are still left by hasty travellers. Budget hotel chain,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

B&Q shoppers love £33 heater that costs 6p an hour to run

Shoppers have been singing the praises of a £33 heater available at B&Q that they say costs as little as 6p an hour to run. They say it's a good way to keep warm without heating the whole home. Available at B&Q and other retailers for £32.99, The SupaWarm...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Just Eat to deliver your Sainsbury's groceries in 30 minutes

Sainsbury’s will tap into Just Eat’s network of thousands of riders by the end of next month as it starts offering deliveries through the app. Customers of 175 Sainsbury’s shops across the UK will be able to order milk and other products though the Just Eat app, have a rider collect their order and get it delivered within half an hour, Just Eat said.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Whiskies off the beaten track you can celebrate Burns Night with

Every year, admirers of the legendary Scottish poet Robert Burns gather to celebrate his life and work on Burns Night. On Burns Night, the man himself is commemorated with a traditional meal of haggis, neeps (swede mash) and tatties (mashed potatoes), as well as recitations of his most famous works.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Viral drink Prime is being stocked in some branches of SPAR

Prime, the viral drink founded by Youtube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has been seen on shelves at SPAR stores across the UK with shoppers searching for stock after the drink flew off shelves last week. With members of the public travelling the length and breadth of the country to get their hands on a bottle, shoppers were heading to local SPAR stores to see if they could grab stock whilst it lasted.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi stocking £17 whiskies among 'best in the world' ahead of Burns Night

Budget supermarket Aldi might not be the first place you think of to pick up some award-winning whiskies, but ahead of Burns Night you will be able to find some amazing tipples that won't break the bank. A great accompaniment to haggis, ‘neeps’ and ‘tatties’, shoppers can stock up on highly acclaimed whiskies including the Glen Marnoch Highland Single Malt Whisky and Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt Whisky both of which won gold at the International Spirits Challenge 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Shoppers' delight as Amazon offers instant free £5 deal to customers

A freebie is always welcomed at any time but one that comes straight after the expense of Christmas can be even better. Shoppers from money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk have been getting excited about a new deal where selected Amazon shoppers can claim £5 off instantly on the website. Deal hunter...
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA holding free events showing people how to reorganise their homes

IKEA will be hosting a series of free in-store events between now and February 26 as part of a six-week Big Storage Event. IKEA co-workers will share their expertise in helping customers re-organise their homes, as well as an array of interactive in-store events to showcase further storage skills. Events...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Krispy Kreme celebrates Chinese New Year with limited-edition hand-piped doughnuts

Chinese New Year is the year of the rabbit, falling on Sunday January 22 this year. Krispy Kreme are hopping aboard the celebration train by launching a range of limited-edition doughnuts that could almost be deemed too pretty to eat. Featuring designs inspired by Chinese New Year celebrations, the range...

Comments / 0

Community Policy