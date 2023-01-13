ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Drops Trailer For Super Bowl Halftime Show: Watch

By Jovonne Ledet
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show .

On Friday (January 13), the music star dropped an official trailer for her Super Bowl LVII performance, coming on February 12, per People .

In the 30-second trailer, Rihanna, donning a statement green coat with a black outfit underneath, stands in an empty room as she takes in comments from the press and her fans.

"Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," one voice says.

"It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album," another adds.

A spotlight shines directly on the singer before she appears to shush the voices with her 2016 hit "Needed Me" playing in the background.

Rihanna sent music fans into a frenzy in September when she posted a photo of what appeared to be her hand holding up a Wilson Duke football, seemingly confirming that she would be headlining Super Bowl LVII.

At the time, Seth Dudowsky , NFL Head of Music, said that he was "thrilled" to collaborate with Rihanna to "bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career," Dudowksy told The Hollywood Reporter .

In May, the Grammy-award winner released "Lift Me Up," her first song in over six years. Rihanna also recently unveiled a Savage X Fenty Game Day collection in anticipation of the big game.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

