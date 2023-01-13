ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Robbers Steal $560,000 Worth of Jewelry in Garden Grove

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YbkS_0kDhalZa00
Photo: Getty Images

GARDEN GROVE (CNS) - Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose.

The victims were transporting the jewelry and were stopped at a red light at approximately 12:41 p.m. when the suspects stopped directly in front of them and got out of a silver van of an unknown make and model, said Sgt. Mark Lord of the Garden Grove Police Department.

The suspects approached the victim's vehicle, smashed the rear windows, and grabbed a bag containing the jewelry from the rear seat. After they drove away the victims chased them and collided with the suspect's vehicle at the intersection Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, where the victim's vehicle became disabled, Lord said.

Officers from the Garden Grove Police Department were called to the scene and learned the suspects had fled with the jewelry.

The suspects were described as men approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information about this robbery was asked to call Detective Dennis Wardle at 714-741-5837.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy