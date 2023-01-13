Robbers Steal $560,000 Worth of Jewelry in Garden Grove

Photo: Getty Images

GARDEN GROVE (CNS) - Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose.

The victims were transporting the jewelry and were stopped at a red light at approximately 12:41 p.m. when the suspects stopped directly in front of them and got out of a silver van of an unknown make and model, said Sgt. Mark Lord of the Garden Grove Police Department.

The suspects approached the victim's vehicle, smashed the rear windows, and grabbed a bag containing the jewelry from the rear seat. After they drove away the victims chased them and collided with the suspect's vehicle at the intersection Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, where the victim's vehicle became disabled, Lord said.

Officers from the Garden Grove Police Department were called to the scene and learned the suspects had fled with the jewelry.

The suspects were described as men approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information about this robbery was asked to call Detective Dennis Wardle at 714-741-5837.