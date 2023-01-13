Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe. California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound...
3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Teen Dirt Bike Rider Struck by Vehicle, Critically Injured
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A teen was struck by a vehicle Friday evening while riding a dirt bike and was airlifted in critical condition to a hospital for medical care. At approximately 6:08 p.m. Jan. 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls regarding a traffic...
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
Floating Body Found in Long Beach, Investigation Underway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating in Rainbow Harbor within Shoreline Village Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in the city of Long Beach. Long Beach Fire Department lifeguards and Long Beach police officers responded to the area of the 400...
Police seeking suspect in deadly stabbing of 13-year-old boy
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police today as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build.
Deputy shot during confrontation with suspect near Lake Elsinore has died
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence has died.
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13
An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
Man suspected of killing Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Riverside County deputy killed was former SDPD officer
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday started his career as a San Diego Police Department officer, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
newsantaana.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
theeastsiderla.com
$10,000 drop on City Terrace Traditional, $200,000 chop on Highland Park 4-bedroom and $251,000 whack on East Hollywood Fourplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. City Terrace Traditional: $10,000 off recently remodeled 3-bedroom single-family home. Now asking 699,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New Year!...
foxla.com
1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
Man remains in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash
A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday. Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The driver did not stop to render aid or […]
newsantaana.com
Police stopped a car in Fountain Valley and arrested four suspects for selling drugs
Earlier this week, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to a call of a vehicle with no license plates, driving recklessly through traffic and running red lights. The police officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, immediately recognizing a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the...
