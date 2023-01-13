ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by officers in San Bernardino on Jan. 13

An armed man was shot and wounded by an officer during an incident in San Bernardino on Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 4:45 p.m., fully uniformed officers were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang. While patrolling in the known gang area in the 1300 block of Oregon Street, officers observed a suspect who was believed to be armed with a handgun based on his body language.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station

LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash

Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
FONTANA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

$10,000 drop on City Terrace Traditional, $200,000 chop on Highland Park 4-bedroom and $251,000 whack on East Hollywood Fourplex

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. City Terrace Traditional: $10,000 off recently remodeled 3-bedroom single-family home. Now asking 699,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New Year!...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in South LA crash on 110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES - A person was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the deadly crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Slauson Avenue. The victim was declared dead at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man remains in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash

A man is still in a coma two months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake District, police said Thursday. Luis Varela was struck by a dark-colored SUV when he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street around 7 p.m. Nov. 11. The driver did not stop to render aid or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy