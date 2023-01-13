DETROIT -- There is an old adage that many people use, stating that “health is wealth.” If that were to be true, the Detroit Pistons have lacked it this season. Cade Cunningham’s season has been limited to 12 games due to season-ending surgery to repair a stress fracture. Marvin Bagley III -- who missed the first 13 games this season with an MCL sprain -- is out at least another month with a fractured hand. As if matter couldn’t get any worse, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have been in and out of the Pistons lineup as well.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO