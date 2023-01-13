ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to playoff comeback win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence’s confidence somehow never wavered. Not after the first interception. Or the second. Or the third. Or even the fourth. The generational quarterback simply delivered a generational comeback. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Bucs receiver Russell Gage improving after Monday night neck injury

TAMPA — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage "has had movement in all extremities," the team said Tuesday morning after he was injured in Monday night's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tuesday afternoon, coach Todd Bowles said it was expected that Gage would leave the hospital this...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Bay News 9

Lightning snap Kraken’s 8-game win streak with 4-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy