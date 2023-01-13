Read full article on original website
5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
Suspected vehicle burglar leaves cell phone behind
A woman has been arrested after officers said she left her cell phone in a car she was burglarizing last year.
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
3 murder cases remain unsolved from 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, three unsolved murder cases are still at the forefront. 2022 saw 18 homicides, 15 of those were classified as murders and three of those cases are still open. “The first one was on the 1000 block of Covington,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “The second […]
Man allegedly involved in Kansas jailbreak, jailed for credit card abuse
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man that was reportedly involved in helping two inmates escape from a Kansas jail in 2019 is back in custody, this time for alleged credit card abuse and drug possession. Chase Lee Dougherty was jailed Saturday on warrants that were issued for his arrest earlier this month. According to […]
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter was last seen in Kingston, Marshall County, around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 16. According to OHP, Carter is 5′1″...
kswo.com
OSBI executes search warrant in Athena Brownfield investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield is ongoing. Authorities executed a warrant to search the home where she lived Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted the search of the home, though it is unclear exactly what they were hoping to find. No further updates have been given on the investigation.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Rollover wreck on N. Beverly sends one to hospital
A rollover wreck on North Beverly Drive Monday morning sent one person to the hospital,
Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother
Donovin Copleand, a serial armed robbery suspect who is accused of killing a dog during one of the robberies, and his older brother were arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday.
Texas taking applications for new THC dispensaries
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking applications from groups that want to open new medical cannabis dispensaries. Texas currently has three dispensaries licensed to distribute low-THC cannabis
newschannel6now.com
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of Terrace Avenue on Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found reportedly a 16-year-old man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then taken to the United Regional Health Care System.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
Man charged with child endangerment after falling on them
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after they said he fell on his kids while he was intoxicated, and had 10 miniature bottles of vodka on him. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Pearlie Saturday night, January 16, to check on a man lying on the ground, bleeding, incoherent […]
kswo.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
