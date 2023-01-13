Read full article on original website
Gesualdo Six to Make Miller Theatre Debut
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts is set to present the Gesualdo Six on Feb. 18, 2023. The concert will mark the ensemble’s Miller debut and will explore Renaissance masterpieces from the Golden Age of polyphony in England. The program will span a period of 200 years, encompassing intricately woven polyphonic works by Tallis and Byrd alongside the beautiful simplicity of pieces by Tomkins and White.
Ana María Martínez Announces New Management
Soprano Ana María Martínez has joined the roster of Promethean Artists. The soprano is set to headline the Met Opera’s 2022-23 production of “Don Giovanni” as Donna Elvira. She will also sing at the LA Opera in a production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” as well as the Toronto Summer Music Festival, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Society, and the Music Academy of the West.
Q & A: Iconic Actress Monica Bellucci on Being Maria Callas in ‘Letters & Memoirs’
Back in 2019, Tom Volf, the director of the famed “Marias by Callas” set out to put on a play that, in a similar vein to his famed documentary, allowed the iconic soprano to tell her story through a trove of letters and memoirs she had written. His choice to bring the famed diva to life? Iconic film star Monica Bellucci.
Long Beach Opera to World Premiere Kate Soper’s ‘The Romance of the Rose’
Long Beach Opera is set to present the world premiere of “The Romance of the Rose” on Feb. 18, 2023. The new work by Kate Soper will run for a total of three performances, ending its run on Feb. 25, 2023. Audiences can check it out at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro.
Artist of the Week: Yonghoon Lee
This week the Seattle Opera will present Camille Saint-Saens’ “Samson et Dalila” for the first time since 1965. The opera, which will be presented in concert performance, will see two of the brightest in the opera world making debuts. Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee is one of the stars that will take on the title role of Samson.
Fondazione Haydn Announces 2023 Season
The Fondazione Haydn di Bolzano e Trento has announced its 2023 season. The season, which is set to be presented between March and April 2023, will showcase four programs. The first program for the season will be a radical and courageous take on Schubert’s “Winterreise.” Oliver Welter, musician and singer of an alternative rock band will perform alongside Clara Frühstück.
