Three young stars will round out the A-list cast of Oscar winner Todd Haynes’ new drama “May December.” Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman anchor the intense portrait of the scandalous romance of an older woman (Moore) and her young employee (Charles Melton). Almost 20 years after the affair made headlines, the couple are preparing to send their almost-adult children off to college. At the same time, a movie star (Portman) comes to study the family for an upcoming film about their lives. Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, and Gabriel Chung will star as the children of Moore and Melton, all about to leave...

