General Hospital Preview: The Beginning of Nina and Willow’s Mother/Daughter Relationship Spells Disaster for *Another* Relationship

At Bill’s place, Katie tells him he doesn’t have to do this and adds, “She has done something to you, I can see that.” Sheila, behind her, insists he’s with her of his own free will. Katie doesn’t know why he’s blackmailing Steffy and Finn and doesn’t need to know why, but she can’t believe he’d use all of his power and influence to defend Sheila. Katie hollers that this is crazy and ludicrous, and she’ll never accept it. Sheila bellows that she doesn’t have a choice. Katie implores Bill to snap out of it — this is not the man he wants to be.

6 HOURS AGO