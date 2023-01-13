Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Ana María Martínez Announces New Management
Soprano Ana María Martínez has joined the roster of Promethean Artists. The soprano is set to headline the Met Opera’s 2022-23 production of “Don Giovanni” as Donna Elvira. She will also sing at the LA Opera in a production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” as well as the Toronto Summer Music Festival, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Society, and the Music Academy of the West.
operawire.com
Eleonora Buratto to Perform Recital for Renata Tebaldi’s 100th Anniversary
Soprano Eleonora Buratto will sing a recital on Feb. 1, 2023 in commemoration of legendary opera star Renata Tebaldi’s birthday. The concert, which is scheduled to take place at the Teatro Giuseppe Verdi Busseto, will showcase Buratto in works by Italian composers. In a statement, the soprano said, “it...
operawire.com
Artist of the Week: Yonghoon Lee
This week the Seattle Opera will present Camille Saint-Saens’ “Samson et Dalila” for the first time since 1965. The opera, which will be presented in concert performance, will see two of the brightest in the opera world making debuts. Korean tenor Yonghoon Lee is one of the stars that will take on the title role of Samson.
operawire.com
Fondazione Haydn Announces 2023 Season
The Fondazione Haydn di Bolzano e Trento has announced its 2023 season. The season, which is set to be presented between March and April 2023, will showcase four programs. The first program for the season will be a radical and courageous take on Schubert’s “Winterreise.” Oliver Welter, musician and singer of an alternative rock band will perform alongside Clara Frühstück.
operawire.com
Live Audiences Return to 51st George & Nora London Foundation Competition Final
On February 17, 2023, The George and Nora London Foundation Competition will hold the final round of its 51st event. The concert will also mark the return of a live audience to the competition for the first time since 2020. The prizes for this year’s competition are $12k, up from the usual $10, with $2k of Encouragement Awards for the remaining finalists. One dozen finalists have been selected after three days of semi-finals, and will each perform one selection before the audience and panel, joined by pianist Michael Fennelly.
operawire.com
Music Director of Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh to End Tenure After 7 Years
The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh has announced that Music Director Matthew Mehaffey is set to end his tenure after seven years. Per an official statement, he will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 season to take over as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Minnesota.
operawire.com
Elbphilharmonic Cancels Teodor Currentzis’ Concert
The Elbphilharmonie has canceled Teodor Currentzis’s concert on April 6, 2023. The concert was set to showcase Bach’s B-minor Mass and starred Russian-sponsored MusicAeterna orchestra and chorus. In a statement, the Elbphilharmonie said, “As the organization of concerts with the St. Petersburg-based ensembles is currently fraught with too...
operawire.com
Gesualdo Six to Make Miller Theatre Debut
Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts is set to present the Gesualdo Six on Feb. 18, 2023. The concert will mark the ensemble’s Miller debut and will explore Renaissance masterpieces from the Golden Age of polyphony in England. The program will span a period of 200 years, encompassing intricately woven polyphonic works by Tallis and Byrd alongside the beautiful simplicity of pieces by Tomkins and White.
Comments / 0