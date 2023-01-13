On February 17, 2023, The George and Nora London Foundation Competition will hold the final round of its 51st event. The concert will also mark the return of a live audience to the competition for the first time since 2020. The prizes for this year’s competition are $12k, up from the usual $10, with $2k of Encouragement Awards for the remaining finalists. One dozen finalists have been selected after three days of semi-finals, and will each perform one selection before the audience and panel, joined by pianist Michael Fennelly.

