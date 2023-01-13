Read full article on original website
Live Music In Texarkana This Weekend: Jan 13 – 14
FRIDAY - January 13. Hailey Wright on the patio. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more...
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
KTBS
Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
ktoy1047.com
De Queen man arrested for assault
20-year-old Kaleb Chapman was arrested by deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday after his girlfriend called 911 alleging that Chapman physically assaulted her and held her at knifepoint. According to the girlfriend, the two began arguing after Chapman found messages on her phone that upset him. Chapman was turned over to Garland County deputies after his arrest and booked into the Garland County Jail.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
TAPD Asking Community for Help in Rising Juvenile Gun Violence
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants our community to feel safe and free from violence in our streets. In the last few years, the communities on both sides of our state line have suffered a loss to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn our city apart and taken young lives.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
txktoday.com
Wake Village Man Asleep At Gas Pumps Charged With Fentanyl & Meth Possession
ASHDOWN, Ark.–A man from Wake Village, Texas, just outside Texarkana, was allegedly asleep at the wheel at an Ashdown, Arkansas, convenience store’s gas pumps when approached by police on New Year’s Eve. When a reportedly sleeping Jeremia Lin Rothmeyer, 40, was approached by Ashdown police as he...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
TAPD: Man arrested after he’s “honest with them” about meth under passenger seat
After speaking with police McGough admitted to having more in his possession than the marijuana, telling officers he wanted "to be honest with them," and told officers about the ball of meth under the passenger seat.
