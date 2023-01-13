Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Daryl Ruiter says timing was key in Browns hiring Jim Schwartz, didn't want to wait for Brian Flores
Daryl Ruiter believes timing was key in Browns hiring Jim Schwartz because team didn’t want to wait for Brian Flores to go through other interviews.
Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard
The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
Trade candidate watch: Popular forward targets
Collins is only 25 years old, but he’s been in trade rumors for at least three years now. He’s a good player, he just doesn’t fit very well on Atlanta’s roster anymore. The reason his scoring has declined so precipitously – from 21.6 PPG in 2019-20...
Spurs C Jokob Poeltl drawing significant trade interest
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is receiving “a lot” of interest on the trade market, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a TV appearance (YouTube video link). However, it remains to be seen how open San Antonio will be to moving him. Identifying Poeltl as one of the “real...
Heat C Dewayne Dedmon speaks on recent suspension
Heat reserve big man Dewayne Dedmon has spoken about his recent suspension from Miami for the first time, reports Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Dedmon was suspended from the club following a substitution during the team’s Tuesday victory over the Thunder. “I talked with [head coach Erik Spoelstra],...
Pistons willing to trade Bojan Bogdanovic for a first-round pick
The Pistons aren’t eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, but they’re willing to part with him for the right price, league sources tell James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Detroit is asking for an unprotected first-round pick at minimum, Edwards adds, and the front office is confident that offers in that range will materialize. That will lead to a difficult decision on whether to keep Bogdanovic in an effort to be competitive next season or to move him in exchange for draft help.
