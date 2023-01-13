16 January 2023 09:16 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Edgio Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -9 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to ​a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 3.52 percent from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $3.29. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $110.67 million from $62.89 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 9 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $109 million and $114 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -9 cents per share implies a loss of 564.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 2 cents per share. The company's guidance on November 9 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between $109 million and $-6 million. The company's guidance on November 9 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Capital Expenditures between $2 million and $3.5 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.05 -0.08 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.03 0.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.04 -0.04 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.01 0.02 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 16 at 09:16 p.m..

