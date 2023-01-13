Read full article on original website
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital is exploring the listing of its Virgin Australia airline on the Australian Securities Exchange, according to a statement from the private equity firm on Monday said. The firm said it would seek advice on the best timing and structure to "return Virgin Australia to...
United Microelectronics Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* United Microelectronics Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $2.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.17 billion. * United Microelectronics Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 25 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 8.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * United Microelectronics Corp shares had risen by 15.9% this quarter. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for United Microelectronics Corp is $7.85 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.26 0.25 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat.
Edgio Inc <EGIO.O>: A loss of 9 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
16 January 2023 09:16 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Edgio Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -9 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -12 cents to a loss of -8 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 3.52 percent from -10 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -8 cents to a low of -12 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $3.29. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $110.67 million from $62.89 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 9 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $109 million and $114 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -9 cents per share implies a loss of 564.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 2 cents per share. The company's guidance on November 9 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between $109 million and $-6 million. The company's guidance on November 9 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Capital Expenditures between $2 million and $3.5 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.05 -0.08 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.03 0.07 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.04 -0.04 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.01 0.02 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 16 at 09:16 p.m..
Greenlight marks stellar 2022 on shorting tech stocks
(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Greenlight Capital said on Tuesday its fund rallied 36.6% in 2022 in one of its best years ever, thanks to a profitable long book and shorting technology stocks. Big tech and growth stocks bore the brunt of a prolonged rout last year, worsened by aggressive...
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
Japan yields retreat from policy cap, yen eases from 7-month peak before crucial BOJ decision
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields eased back from the Bank of Japan's 0.5% policy ceiling and the yen weakened from near seven-month highs on Wednesday, ahead of one of the most highly anticipated monetary policy decisions globally in years. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his colleagues...
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $258,000. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1 million in the period. _____. This...
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Make Big Gains
The past few days have been remarkable ones for cryptocurrencies, with the two top crypto tokens by market cap Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing double-digit gains. The two tokens have both advanced more than 20 percent and the trend is likely to continue as they continue to consolidate before their next push higher.
Want to save Australia's environment? Here are stocks making waves!
Australia has been witnessing environmental issues with no end in near sight. Many temperate zones and coastal ecosystems across the country have been extensively altered, and many wetlands have been degraded. Amid all this, a few environment-focused stocks like Clearvue Technologies, NEW Energy Solar and Envirosuite, are making waves on...
