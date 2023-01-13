ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle

In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
kalkinemedia.com

CMS Announces Increase In 2023 In Organizations And Beneficiaries Benefiting From Coordinated Care In Accountable Care Relationship

* CMS ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN 2023 IN ORGANIZATIONS AND BENEFICIARIES BENEFITING FROM COORDINATED CARE IN ACCOUNTABLE CARE RELATIONSHIP. * CMS SAYS THREE INNOVATIVE ACCOUNTABLE CARE INITIATIVES WILL GROW AND PROVIDE HIGHER QUALITY CARE TO MORE THAN 13.2 MILLION PEOPLE WITH MEDICARE IN 2023. * CMS SAYS THREE ACCOUNTABLE CARE INITIATIVES...
kalkinemedia.com

Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika

* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US

The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
kalkinemedia.com

Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co

* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com

Kitchen Culture Holdings Announces Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings

* UPDATES ON AUG 10, 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTION COMMENCED BY AN INDIVIDUAL AGAINST CO. * ON 11 JAN, INDIVIDUAL FILED NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF CO. * ON 11 JAN, CO FILED A NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
kalkinemedia.com

Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
TEXAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

(Reuters) -Some Western companies have agreed to sell their Russian assets or hand them over to local managers as they scramble to comply with sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized. The moves, part of a broader corporate exodus...
kalkinemedia.com

EMERGING MARKETS-China stocks lead gains on recovery hopes; S.African rand slides

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Monday, with mainland China stocks leading gains on hopes of economic recovery as the country eases strict COVID-19 restrictions and reopens borders, while most currencies fell against the dollar. Currencies of the developing world edged lower against a dollar attempting to...
Idaho Capital Sun

Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON— The White House on Tuesday announced a multi-agency strategy to help combat anti-Asian American hate, promote language access and improve governmental data collection for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community. “This unprecedented plan builds on the administration’s broader equity agenda,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing. […] The post Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
INDIANA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts

UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold prices fall from multi-month highs

(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Phys.org

Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study

Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy