Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Column: PGA Tour fields may go from Who's Who to Who's That?. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Brazil's B3 Supplying Securities Regulator CVM With Data On Americanas SA For Probes Into Potential Insider Trading Cases - CEO
* BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR B3 READY FOR ANY KIND OF COMPETITION, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 CONSIDERING SELLING DEPOSITORY SERVICES TO THIRD PARTY, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 EXPECTS IPOS IN THE COUNTRY TO RESUME STARTING APRIL, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 SAYS IPOS OF ENERGY, SANITATION COMPANIES MIGHT...
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
CMS Announces Increase In 2023 In Organizations And Beneficiaries Benefiting From Coordinated Care In Accountable Care Relationship
* CMS ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN 2023 IN ORGANIZATIONS AND BENEFICIARIES BENEFITING FROM COORDINATED CARE IN ACCOUNTABLE CARE RELATIONSHIP. * CMS SAYS THREE INNOVATIVE ACCOUNTABLE CARE INITIATIVES WILL GROW AND PROVIDE HIGHER QUALITY CARE TO MORE THAN 13.2 MILLION PEOPLE WITH MEDICARE IN 2023. * CMS SAYS THREE ACCOUNTABLE CARE INITIATIVES...
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
Kitchen Culture Holdings Announces Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings
* UPDATES ON AUG 10, 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTION COMMENCED BY AN INDIVIDUAL AGAINST CO. * ON 11 JAN, INDIVIDUAL FILED NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF CO. * ON 11 JAN, CO FILED A NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
(Reuters) -Some Western companies have agreed to sell their Russian assets or hand them over to local managers as they scramble to comply with sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized. The moves, part of a broader corporate exodus...
EMERGING MARKETS-China stocks lead gains on recovery hopes; S.African rand slides
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Monday, with mainland China stocks leading gains on hopes of economic recovery as the country eases strict COVID-19 restrictions and reopens borders, while most currencies fell against the dollar. Currencies of the developing world edged lower against a dollar attempting to...
Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans
WASHINGTON— The White House on Tuesday announced a multi-agency strategy to help combat anti-Asian American hate, promote language access and improve governmental data collection for the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community. “This unprecedented plan builds on the administration’s broader equity agenda,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday’s press briefing. […] The post Days after Indiana attack, White House vows to fight hate against Asian Americans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
'Moving bombs': Pakistan's LNG crisis sparks dangerous 'bag gas' trade
Locals of Karak district in northwest Pakistan are using hoses to siphon gas from main supply lines and filling plastic bags with natural gas to bring it to their homes for cooking. These risky and illegal means to obtain natural gas for their households' cooking needs show great desperation and...
Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on...
Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts
UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: study
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals", new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals called PFAS were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat,...
