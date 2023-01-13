Read full article on original website
Putin ignores letter from 200 doctors requesting Navalny receive medical care
Director Daniel Roher says 200 Russian doctors wrote an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting Alexey Navalny get access to medical care while in prison. The film "Navalny" airs Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
Documents concerning JFK's death revealed that the British were warned 25 minutes before the assassination
JFK in 1963Photo byCecil Stoughton, White House; Public Domain. Documents related to JFK's assassination were supposed to be made public in 2017. However, Donald Trump, president at the time, decided not to release all the documents.
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
Russian Serial Killer Charged With Murdering 83 Women Volunteers To Fight For Vladimir Putin In Ukraine
One of Russia’s most infamous serial killers has volunteered to fight for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine in exchange for his freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Popkov, 58, is currently behind bars in Russia after being found guilty of murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2010.The convicted serial killer was given two life sentences plus an additional nine years following three separate trials for the shocking murders, but he recently asked to be released from prison so he could join the Wagner Private Military Group led by Putin crony Yevgeny Prigozhin.Even more shocking are reports that Popkov’s actual death toll is “closer...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred
In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.
Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'
Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death
A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Romanian authorities seize nearly $4 million in assets from Andrew Tate in alleged human trafficking, rape investigation
Romanian authorities said they have seized nearly $4 million worth of assets belonging to controversial internet personality Andrew Tate over the past week as he and his brother are investigated on allegations of human trafficking and rape.
Wagner Group Mercenary Dodges Gunfire, Guard Dogs to Flee Russia: Report
Andrey Medvedev told Russian language outlet the Insider that he had witnessed the execution of mercenaries who refused to fight.
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
Vladimir Putin Orders Russians To KIDNAP Orphaned Children To Fight In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered his henchmen to kidnap Ukrainian children from orphanages to fight as soldiers against their own country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes after Putin already decided to recruit both male and female prisoners to fight in Ukraine as his forces continue to dwindle against the defending neighboring nations.But the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader has now grown so desperate that he has turned to kidnapping orphaned children to make up for the more than 100,000 soldiers lost on the battlefield.“We saw Russian propagandists saying that they need to take the orphans to give them to military...
Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths
Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist.“They assigned us to regiment 228–such a regiment does not exist,” one of the men told the independent news outlet Sota. “They want to send us to a hot spot tomorrow with machine guns [to go] against tanks, drones, and mortars on minefields. We’re just cannon fodder.”Sota reports that they’ve obtained an audio message recorded by some of...
Missing Mexican journalists appear chained hand and foot in video, "paying the consequences" for their reporting
Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
Stabbing of student of Asian descent was motivated by race, suspect allegedly said. Now, another US community is pushing back on anti-AAPI hate
The suspect in an unprovoked attack allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed the victim -- a student of Asian descent at Indiana University -- last week on a city bus, according to court documents and a student group.
Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case
A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
