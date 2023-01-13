Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Zucker Fight, and What Penguins Didn’t Do vs. Jets (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were never really in sync, nor did they especially pressure the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins were sans their top three defensemen, and coach Mike Sullivan started third-goalie Dustin Tokarski after backup Casey DeSmith was pulled following three quick goals against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Drew O’Connor...
Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Penguins
PITTSBURGH — The Anaheim Ducks enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing three in a row. Pittsburgh is 21-15-6 overall and 11-5-4 at home. The Penguins have a 5-4-6 record in one-goal games. Anaheim is 4-14-3 in road games and 12-27-4 overall. The Ducks have committed 203...
FOX Sports
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
FLAMES (21-14-9) @ PREDATORS (19-17-6) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (38) Goals - Filip Forsberg...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
FOX Sports
Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Canucks 3
Improving to 20-20-4, Florida has won four of its last six games. "Now it's time to go," Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg said of the team's second-half push. "We've got to get on the gas. It doesn't matter. We've just got to start getting points here." For a quick recap of...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on January 15 - Whitecaps vs. Riveters, Beauts vs. Pride | Stream, Start Time, Preview
Two more games are on tap for the weekend slate in the Premier Hockey Federation, with two teams trying to hang around the top of the standings. Minnesota Whitecaps (7-4-2) vs. Metropolitan Riveters (4-9-0) Time: 2 p.m. ET. Where: The Rink at American Dream (East Rutherford, N.J.) Stream: ESPN+. The...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
Upper Deck Releases Indigenous NHL Hockey Cards
Upper Deck plans to roll out limited edition hockey trading cards to celebrate Canadian Indigenous players in collaboration with the players and families.
Yardbarker
Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt
Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 16.01.23
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Nikolaev has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Preds. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 7:27...
NHL
Blankenburg, Johnson return to Michigan, receive championship rings
Christmas is over, but on Friday night, Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg not only got to go home, they had presents waiting for them. The two University of Michigan products on the Blue Jackets made the trip from Detroit, where Columbus plays Saturday night against the Red Wings, to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines take on Ohio State in a hockey rivalry matchup.
NHL
Bossy's daughter creates artwork of her dad for Islanders fans
Painting depicts late Hall of Fame forward's 50th goal in 50 games. Josiane Bossy is using her art to honor her late father, New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy. Josiane created a collage of her Hall of Fame forward father as part of Mike Bossy Night at UBS Arena on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Panthers’ Radko Gudas
After 44 games of their 2022-23 regular season, the Florida Panthers have registered a 20-20-4 record. They sit five points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and have played more games than the two teams they need to leap frog. General manager (GM) Bill Zito...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Dallas. The Flames dish on the strategy behind their highly competitive two-touch routine. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. January 15, 2023. NASHVILLE - Peering through the viewfinder, a commotion off to the right catches my attention.
NHL
Blues Hall of Famers to drop puck before Jan. 14 game
ST. LOUIS - On Friday, Jan. 13, the inaugural class of the Blues Hall of Fame was inducted at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. On Saturday, Jan. 14, many of those legends will be on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Blues' game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.
