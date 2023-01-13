ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, CT

westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Daily Voice

Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers

A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour

A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
HARTFORD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman

The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 northbound

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down lanes on I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police, the local fire department, and EMS responded to the crash between the exit 6 and 7 ramps just after 12 p.m. Police said serious injuries were reported, and one person was transported […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH.com

18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night

Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

