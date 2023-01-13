Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers
A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
Arrest made in Ellington Masonic lodge arson: State police
A Vernon man is facing charges after state police said he set fire to the Fayette Lodge in Ellington. State police said the fire started around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 7. The lodge was located on Orchard Street in Ellington. When crews got to the scene, they found a working...
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Blood trail leads to Willimantic crime scene where man, 20, was shot
WILLIMANTIC — A 20-year-old was shot in the leg overnight, police said. Shortly after midnight Monday, police received a call from a 20-year-old who said he had been shot. He said he was near a restaurant, according to Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller. Dispatchers tracked the caller to a...
Bristol Press
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
spectrumnews1.com
Local, state police searching for missing Brookfield woman
The Brookfield Police Department and state police are actively searching for a missing woman. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving her home in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10. Police say she was last seen in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Tee was wearing a black winter coat...
New Haven tractor-trailer crash closes lanes on I-91 northbound
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down lanes on I-91 northbound in New Haven Tuesday afternoon. State police, the local fire department, and EMS responded to the crash between the exit 6 and 7 ramps just after 12 p.m. Police said serious injuries were reported, and one person was transported […]
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Eyewitness News
Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford
Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood down North St., across Main St., and up the foot bridge where multiple spent shell casings were located. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91...
20-year-old shot in targeted attack near Willimantic restaurant
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers said they received a 911 call around midnight from a man claiming that he had been shot and was outside a local restaurant. Dispatchers tracked the caller’s location to the Crosby Lot on North […]
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
theberkshireedge.com
Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night
Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
One person injured after car crashes into utility pole in Granby
A car crash into a utility pole closed Route 189 in North Granby Sunday night.
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts
Several residents threatened in Bristol catalytic converter thefts.
darientimes.com
DEEP: 55-year-old woman injured after falling 25 feet into Torrington canal
TORRINGTON — Emergency crews rescued a 55-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after she fell more than 25 feet off a Norfolk Road bridge into a canal, officials said. Officials responded around 3:45 p.m. to the narrow canal that links the Reuben Hart Reservoir to the nearby Hall...
