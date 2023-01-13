ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
disneyfoodblog.com

The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World

When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
ORLANDO, FL
Robb Report

Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant

Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation?  Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa.  When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
OurSentinel

Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
TravelPulse

New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023

The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
ComicBook

New LEGO Flower Sets Arrive In Time For Valentine's Day 2023

LEGO Icons flower sets have been hugely popular, especially around Valentine's Day. That's probably because they're more fun – and far more durable – than actual flowers. Indeed, if you manage to kill these plants then you might be living in an extremely unsafe enviroment. That said, two new additions have joined the lineup and are available on Amazon and via the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st.
Time Out Global

Haneda Airport to get new complex with luxury hotels and express bus terminal

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is currently ranked as the world’s second best airport according to Skytrax's 2021/2022 World Airport Survey, but it could be vying for first place in 2023 with a new complex opening this month. Set to open on January 31, Haneda Airport Garden will be directly connected to Haneda Airport Terminal 3 and features a new bus terminal, a rooftop spa plus dozens of shops and restaurants.
TheDailyBeast

Travel to Some of the World's Coolest Pools

All too often, we reduce our built environment to its functional abilities and its beauty. But sometimes these spaces give us more–they allow us to tap into memories, bringing forth some souvenir of the past. That, at least, is how the photographer Brad Walls sees pools. For Walls, “they can evoke the smell of [his] favorite food, or resurrect memories of [his] holidays.” It’s fitting, then, that the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books is his new tome, Pools From Above, published by Rizzoli.
InsideHook

World’s 50 Best Ranking Sets Its Sights on Hotels

For restaurants and bars across the globe, there are few higher honors than snagging a place on The World’s 50 Best list. Now, the company is getting into the travel game with its inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list, which will be presented at a ceremony in September 2023.

