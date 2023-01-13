Yoemen fall to Academy in 60-59 heartbreaker

The Cameron Yoemen basketball team hosted the Little River Academy Bumblebees Friday night at Yoe Gym. The Yoemen would fall to Academy in a 60-59 heartbreaker.

Cameron got started quickly with a fastbreak layup by Braylan Drake (1) for a 5-0 lead. Academy came back to make the score 5-4, but Cameron responded with a three point shot by Trayjen Wilcox (12) to make it an 8-4 lead. The Yoemen continued to stay ahead with a layup by Tyrone Blaylock (33) off a nice assist by Wilcox for a 12-8 lead. Academy took the lead 14-12 on a buzzer beating three to end the first quarter.

The Yoemen started the second quarter slow and fell behind 17-12. However, Cameron cut their deficit down to one with a three pointer by Drake to make the score 17-16. That was soon followed with a huge three point shot by Damon Flemings (2) to retake the lead 19-17. Cameron went into halftime winning 32-27.

The third quarter started with a Yoemen layup by Charlie Mayer (4) off an assist by JW Hollas (3) for a 34-27 lead. Cameron continued to stay ahead with a fastbreak layup by Wilcox coming off an assist by Pharrell Hemphill (21) to make the score 36-27. The Bumblebees tried to start a rally but were stopped with a three pointer by Ryan Host (5) to make the score 41-33. Cameron extended their lead with a floater by Drake for a score of 45-36. The third quarter ended with Cameron winning 48-38 after a buzzer beating three by Wilcox.

Academy started the fourth quarter strong, but Cameron came through with a layup by Blaylock for a 50-43 lead. The Bumblebees continued to roar back and the score became 52-51. The Yoemen tried to halt their momentum with a big layup by Mayer for a 54-51 lead. Academy would tie the game at 54, but Cameron regained the lead on a floater by Wilcox to make the score 56-54. Cameron stayed ahead with a three pointer by Hemphill for a 59-56 lead, but Cameron lost the lead 60-59. The Yoemen had a chance for a buzzer beater with six seconds left in the game. The Yoemen came up ever so short and would lose 60-59.

The Yoemen traveled to Lexington on Tuesday night to take on the Eagles. Cameron defeated the Eagles in dominating fashion 69-48.

Up next, they will host the McGregor Bulldogs. The game will be on Friday and tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.