ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

Yoemen fall to Academy in 60-59 heartbreaker

By Ryan Heller
Cameron Herald
Cameron Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcsAv_0kDhFWWu00

The Cameron Yoemen basketball team hosted the Little River Academy Bumblebees Friday night at Yoe Gym. The Yoemen would fall to Academy in a 60-59 heartbreaker.

Cameron got started quickly with a fastbreak layup by Braylan Drake (1) for a 5-0 lead. Academy came back to make the score 5-4, but Cameron responded with a three point shot by Trayjen Wilcox (12) to make it an 8-4 lead. The Yoemen continued to stay ahead with a layup by Tyrone Blaylock (33) off a nice assist by Wilcox for a 12-8 lead. Academy took the lead 14-12 on a buzzer beating three to end the first quarter.

The Yoemen started the second quarter slow and fell behind 17-12. However, Cameron cut their deficit down to one with a three pointer by Drake to make the score 17-16. That was soon followed with a huge three point shot by Damon Flemings (2) to retake the lead 19-17. Cameron went into halftime winning 32-27.

The third quarter started with a Yoemen layup by Charlie Mayer (4) off an assist by JW Hollas (3) for a 34-27 lead. Cameron continued to stay ahead with a fastbreak layup by Wilcox coming off an assist by Pharrell Hemphill (21) to make the score 36-27. The Bumblebees tried to start a rally but were stopped with a three pointer by Ryan Host (5) to make the score 41-33. Cameron extended their lead with a floater by Drake for a score of 45-36. The third quarter ended with Cameron winning 48-38 after a buzzer beating three by Wilcox.

Academy started the fourth quarter strong, but Cameron came through with a layup by Blaylock for a 50-43 lead. The Bumblebees continued to roar back and the score became 52-51. The Yoemen tried to halt their momentum with a big layup by Mayer for a 54-51 lead. Academy would tie the game at 54, but Cameron regained the lead on a floater by Wilcox to make the score 56-54. Cameron stayed ahead with a three pointer by Hemphill for a 59-56 lead, but Cameron lost the lead 60-59. The Yoemen had a chance for a buzzer beater with six seconds left in the game. The Yoemen came up ever so short and would lose 60-59.

The Yoemen traveled to Lexington on Tuesday night to take on the Eagles. Cameron defeated the Eagles in dominating fashion 69-48.

Up next, they will host the McGregor Bulldogs. The game will be on Friday and tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cameron Herald

Milam Community Theater Youth to present Disney’s ‘Frozen, Junior’

Milam Community Theater proudly announces performance dates for its final Youth Series of the 2022 season, “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.”. Produced by MCT’s Mona Butala and co-directed by Danyelle Higginbotham and Chrishelle VanCleave, this enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
CAMERON, TX
Cameron Herald

Arrests made in connection to Rockdale shooting incident

Arrests were made connected to a shooting in Rockdale last year on Friday,. According to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore, on Jan. 6 at approximately 4 p.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrest warrants at an address in the 100 block of County Road 311, west of the City of Rockdale.
ROCKDALE, TX
Cameron Herald

Commissioners hold first meeting of new year

The Milam County Commissioners Court met Monday morning with a few new faces and a slate of things to discuss. New County Judge Bill Whitmire and Commissioners Henry Hubnik, James Denman, Art Neal and Wesley Payne took up county business. During the meeting, the Court accepted proceeds from property tax foreclosure sales in the amount of a little more than $48,000. These proceeds are from the 2019-20 period and are the amount above the property tax amounts due. These will also go down as general use funds and will not have specific use requirements.  Commissioners tabled several items up for discussion including uniform...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Cameron Herald

Cameron Herald

21
Followers
39
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Cameron Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy