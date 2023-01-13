The mice model market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. Scientists have used animals to model human diseases for over a hundred years. Mice are particularly useful for this because they share many of the same biological traits as humans and have over 80 percent identical genetic components to humans. A mice model is a laboratory mouse used to study some aspect of human physiology or disease. Various model organisms are used in this regard, but mice are particularly useful because they share mammalian traits with humans and suffer from many of the same diseases. Many mice models have been created to target specific human diseases using selective breeding and genetic engineering. The use of mice models in disease research and research programs has contributed to significant medical breakthroughs. Mice are the model of choice, not only because they are strikingly similar to humans at the genomic level but also because the disease pathophysiology in mice is similar to humans. Mice are an inexpensive and efficient tool to speed up research and drug testing. These features provide researchers with a powerful tool for understanding the mechanisms of human disease and for testing novel drug therapies.

