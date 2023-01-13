Read full article on original website
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
CNBC
Saudi Arabia can 'bridge the gap' between the U.S. and China, finance minister says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
msn.com
Yellen Sets Surprise US-Chinese Meeting With Liu in Switzerland
(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Jan. 18 in Zurich, making a detour on her way to talks in Africa. Most Read from Bloomberg. The pair “will exchange views on macroeconomic developments and other economic issues,”...
'Smart deterrence': China to enhance AI-warfare against US over Taiwan
China could allegedly use more artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain deterrence against the United States (U.S.) over Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) should conduct blockade exercises around Taiwan and use AI technology to deter "U.S. interference," South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, quoting a Chinese expert on Taiwan affairs.
