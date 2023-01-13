ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards

It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
Glamour

Miley Cyrus Seems to Have a Special Message for Liam Hemsworth With ‘Flowers’

The fact that “Flowers,” the first single Miley Cyrus released from her upcoming album, is a breakup anthem would probably have had people thinking of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth anyway. But fans seem to have found enough direct references to Hemsworth in the lyrics, the release date, and even a possible Bruno Mars connection to make this track more meaningful than a generic postbreakup jam.
Glamour

Selena Gomez Seemingly Addressed Body-Shaming Comments in an Instagram Live

Selena Gomez couldn't possibly care less about online body-shamers with nothing better to do than put others down. On January 10, Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a velvet Valentino gown with voluminous purple sleeves, giving the dramatic dress a youthful edge with a tousled high ponytail and De Beers platinum diamond jewelry. Nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical series for her role in Only Murders In the Building, and with her nine-year-old sister Gracie by her side, nothing could put a damper on Gomez's evening—especially not recent comments about her body on the internet.
Glamour

Kylie Jenner Says She Had to ‘Steal’ Skims From Kris Jenner’s House

Sharing is karing, Kimberly! Kylie Jenner is a fan of her big sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims, but apparently not enough to order the products herself. Probably figuring she was entitled to a little swag as a family member, the youngest KarJenner revealed on Instagram that she nicked a bodysuit from her mom Kris Jenner’s house—and that’s why her latest photoshoot is only kinda sorta promo and didn’t need the typical brand tag.
Glamour

Ana de Armas Said ‘Studs Only’ at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

With her latest look, Ana de Armas is giving Marilyn Monroe a run for her money. The 34-year-old arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in custom Louis Vuitton. Styled by Samantha McMillen, the structured black gown's design centered on a column of silver studs arranged in a geometric pattern.
Glamour

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Split Over ‘Different Focuses’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's recent breakup was a long time coming…but that doesn't mean it will stick. Earlier this month Us Weekly reported that the pair split around the time Jenner flew to Aspen for a New Year's adventure with four-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner, and close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. The exes, who also share an 11-month-old son (formerly known as Wolf), have been on and off since 2017, but their latest reconciliation began in 2020.
Glamour

Kristin Chenoweth Says Ariana Grande Will ‘Put Her Own Stamp’ on Glinda in Wicked Movie

As Wicked’s original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, with those incredible pipes of hers, played no small part in making the show such a smash when it premiered on Broadway in 2003. Now, 20 years later, she’s excited to see what Ariana Grande does with the role in the movie version of the musical hit. On the most recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth told Andy Cohen that she does talk to Grande about becoming the Good Witch, and how the pop star is making the character her own.
Glamour

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns, as Per, on the Golden Globes Red Carpet in Dior

As if she would show up in anything else on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, Anya Taylor-Joy proved once again why Dior loves her. The actor, who is nominated for her work on HBO's The Menu, walked the carpet in a canary-yellow two-piece dress that pairs a bandeau top with a straight, floor-length wrap skirt. Think beachwear, but make it formal.
Glamour

Sheryl Lee Ralph Looked Like Royalty at the 2023 Golden Globes

Sheryl Lee Ralph was a vision in a jewel-encrusted purple gown at the 2023 Golden Globes. Having selected the hue for its association with royalty, she complemented the weighty Jason Rembert design with a sleek waist-length blowout, lilac eye shadow, and Natalie Mills jewelry. Earlier in the day, during an Instagram takeover, Ralph joked that the dress must weigh 20 pounds. Altogether, it took 960 hours to make.
Glamour

Hilary Swank Showcased Her Baby Bump at the 2023 Golden Globes

This might be her sixth Golden Globe Awards, but tonight is Hilary Swank’s first as a mom-to-be. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips, the four-time Golden Globe nominee arrived at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles in an emerald green Prada gown with trailing black bows at the shoulders and a dangling pair of emerald-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany. The 48-year-old, who revealed last October that she’s pregnant and expecting twins, finished the look with a chignon and a handsome date: husband Philip Schneider.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Their 1-Year-Old Daughter's First Birthday in ‘Style’

On the heels of a very relatable trip to New Jersey, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter's first birthday “in style.”. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that he and his wife threw one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a big birthday party in honor of this important milestone. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said. “She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best.”
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy