Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards
It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
'The Last of Us' standout Nico Parker might look familiar because she's Thandiwe Newton's daughter
Nico Parker is receiving a ton of praise for her performance in HBO's new zombie show, which means she's following in her mother's footsteps.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dior Gown Made ‘This Preggo Feel Perfect’ at the Critics Choice Awards
Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey the new Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? In terms of celebrity partners being publicly in love on each other’s Instagrams, I mean. Because Cuoco and Pelphrey’s matching IG posts from the Critics Choice Awards are the cutest. And I’m a sucker for a little social media PDA.
Miley Cyrus Seems to Have a Special Message for Liam Hemsworth With ‘Flowers’
The fact that “Flowers,” the first single Miley Cyrus released from her upcoming album, is a breakup anthem would probably have had people thinking of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth anyway. But fans seem to have found enough direct references to Hemsworth in the lyrics, the release date, and even a possible Bruno Mars connection to make this track more meaningful than a generic postbreakup jam.
Selena Gomez Seemingly Addressed Body-Shaming Comments in an Instagram Live
Selena Gomez couldn't possibly care less about online body-shamers with nothing better to do than put others down. On January 10, Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes wearing a velvet Valentino gown with voluminous purple sleeves, giving the dramatic dress a youthful edge with a tousled high ponytail and De Beers platinum diamond jewelry. Nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical series for her role in Only Murders In the Building, and with her nine-year-old sister Gracie by her side, nothing could put a damper on Gomez's evening—especially not recent comments about her body on the internet.
Where Did Those Rumors of Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Cyrus Come From? An Investigation
So, Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” a breakup track and music video, on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Entertainingly shady, yes—but now social media is positively awash with the claim that Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with 14 separate women in the very house where the video was filmed.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Promote Their New Rom-Com With an Old ‘Drunk Alison’ Recording
Married couple and now coworkers Dave Franco and Alison Brie have certainly come up with a creative way to tease the trailer for their upcoming rom-com—by releasing an old audio recording of Brie's drunken mumbling. The movie, called Somebody I Used to Know, appears to have been a true...
Kylie Jenner Says She Had to ‘Steal’ Skims From Kris Jenner’s House
Sharing is karing, Kimberly! Kylie Jenner is a fan of her big sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims, but apparently not enough to order the products herself. Probably figuring she was entitled to a little swag as a family member, the youngest KarJenner revealed on Instagram that she nicked a bodysuit from her mom Kris Jenner’s house—and that’s why her latest photoshoot is only kinda sorta promo and didn’t need the typical brand tag.
Ana de Armas Said ‘Studs Only’ at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
With her latest look, Ana de Armas is giving Marilyn Monroe a run for her money. The 34-year-old arrived at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in custom Louis Vuitton. Styled by Samantha McMillen, the structured black gown's design centered on a column of silver studs arranged in a geometric pattern.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Split Over ‘Different Focuses’
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's recent breakup was a long time coming…but that doesn't mean it will stick. Earlier this month Us Weekly reported that the pair split around the time Jenner flew to Aspen for a New Year's adventure with four-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner, and close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. The exes, who also share an 11-month-old son (formerly known as Wolf), have been on and off since 2017, but their latest reconciliation began in 2020.
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Brunette Hair on the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
January is the best time of year to try a new look—just ask Kaley Cuoco. The Flight Attendant star debuted a brunette dye job on the Golden Globe Awards 2023 red carpet, alongside partner Tom Pelphrey, with whom she's expecting her first child. Cuoco, who is known for her...
Kristin Chenoweth Says Ariana Grande Will ‘Put Her Own Stamp’ on Glinda in Wicked Movie
As Wicked’s original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, with those incredible pipes of hers, played no small part in making the show such a smash when it premiered on Broadway in 2003. Now, 20 years later, she’s excited to see what Ariana Grande does with the role in the movie version of the musical hit. On the most recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth told Andy Cohen that she does talk to Grande about becoming the Good Witch, and how the pop star is making the character her own.
Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns, as Per, on the Golden Globes Red Carpet in Dior
As if she would show up in anything else on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet, Anya Taylor-Joy proved once again why Dior loves her. The actor, who is nominated for her work on HBO's The Menu, walked the carpet in a canary-yellow two-piece dress that pairs a bandeau top with a straight, floor-length wrap skirt. Think beachwear, but make it formal.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Looked Like Royalty at the 2023 Golden Globes
Sheryl Lee Ralph was a vision in a jewel-encrusted purple gown at the 2023 Golden Globes. Having selected the hue for its association with royalty, she complemented the weighty Jason Rembert design with a sleek waist-length blowout, lilac eye shadow, and Natalie Mills jewelry. Earlier in the day, during an Instagram takeover, Ralph joked that the dress must weigh 20 pounds. Altogether, it took 960 hours to make.
Hilary Swank Showcased Her Baby Bump at the 2023 Golden Globes
This might be her sixth Golden Globe Awards, but tonight is Hilary Swank’s first as a mom-to-be. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips, the four-time Golden Globe nominee arrived at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles in an emerald green Prada gown with trailing black bows at the shoulders and a dangling pair of emerald-and-diamond earrings from Tiffany. The 48-year-old, who revealed last October that she’s pregnant and expecting twins, finished the look with a chignon and a handsome date: husband Philip Schneider.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Their 1-Year-Old Daughter's First Birthday in ‘Style’
On the heels of a very relatable trip to New Jersey, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their daughter's first birthday “in style.”. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that he and his wife threw one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a big birthday party in honor of this important milestone. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style," he said. “She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best.”
Glamour
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0