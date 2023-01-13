As Wicked’s original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, with those incredible pipes of hers, played no small part in making the show such a smash when it premiered on Broadway in 2003. Now, 20 years later, she’s excited to see what Ariana Grande does with the role in the movie version of the musical hit. On the most recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth told Andy Cohen that she does talk to Grande about becoming the Good Witch, and how the pop star is making the character her own.

