Personal Care Products Market Rising Demand for Multifunctional Personal Care Solution to Fuel Market Growth | Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Personal Care Products Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Personal Care Products Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Trends, Future Insights, Report Overview and Industry Growth by 2030
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report Information By Manufacturing Process (Captive Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing), By Type of Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech), By API Formulation (Generic API and Branded/Innovative API), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Disorders, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Urology, and others), By Molecules (Large Molecule and Small Molecule), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Anti-Infective Agents Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,64,196.61 Mn by 2028 | To Grow at a CAGR 3.19%
Anti-infectives are medications that help in preventing and treating infections, such as anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and antiparasitic medications. Anti-infective therapies help in the treatment of minor infections and many serious infectious diseases tuberculosis or pneumonia. These therapies have revolutionized healthcare as they enrich and extend the life of patients suffering from all types of infectious diseases.
Soft Tissue Anchors Market to Reach US$ 912.27 million by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The soft tissue anchors market is expected to grow from US$ 677.68 million in 2022 to US$ 912.27 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Soft tissue anchors are soft tissue fixation devices generally used in orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic bone fractures and injuries can be caused due to various reasons such as acute trauma, sports, and heavy physical activities. Sutures, anchors, interference screws are various fixation devices that are used for soft tissue fixation. Dislocation of the shoulder is a common occurrence among athletes, and the Arthroscopic Bankart Repair method using soft tissue anchors is the most preferred method for treating shoulder dislocation. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing in sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries along with significant increase in elderly & obese population. However, the high cost of surgeries and unfavorable reimbursement scenario hamper the market growth.
Embolization Coils Market Revenue to Cross US$D 1,591.61 Million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
Embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,591.60 million by 2028 from US$ 1,191.78 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022–2028. Embolization coils are used to treat brain and cardiac aneurysms and other blood-related conditions. They are used as an alternative to surgical embolization to cut the blood supply to the tumor. It is used to treat various types of diseases, such as liver cancer, kidney cancer, aortic artery disorders, neuroendocrine tumors, and peripheral vascular diseases.
High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk
Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Walgreens and CVS Limiting Pain Medications For Customers
Both prescription and over-the-counter pain meds are in short supply, say executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
