The soft tissue anchors market is expected to grow from US$ 677.68 million in 2022 to US$ 912.27 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Soft tissue anchors are soft tissue fixation devices generally used in orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic bone fractures and injuries can be caused due to various reasons such as acute trauma, sports, and heavy physical activities. Sutures, anchors, interference screws are various fixation devices that are used for soft tissue fixation. Dislocation of the shoulder is a common occurrence among athletes, and the Arthroscopic Bankart Repair method using soft tissue anchors is the most preferred method for treating shoulder dislocation. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing in sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries along with significant increase in elderly & obese population. However, the high cost of surgeries and unfavorable reimbursement scenario hamper the market growth.

11 HOURS AGO