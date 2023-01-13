Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe
UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Ken’s Fruit Market to expand retail, greenhouse space at Grand Rapids store
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — This spring, shoppers at Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue are expected to have more room to shop for flowers, plants and shrubs as well as an expanded retail area inside the store. The Grand Rapids-based market, which opened in 2012, is planning an...
lanthorn.com
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Lansing Fire Department responds to house fire
Multiple firetrucks and emergency vehicles have been spotted on Robertson Ave in Lansing.
"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
"Grand Rapids' Green Rush: The Economic Boom and Controversy Surrounding Marijuana Legalization"
Marijuana has been a topic of controversy and debate for decades, but in recent years, the tide has begun to shift toward legalization. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, marijuana has been legal for both medical and recreational use since 2018, when Michigan voters approved Proposal 1, also known as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
"Millennials in Grand Rapids: Breaking Stereotypes and Changing the Game"
Millennials, also known as Gen Y, are currently the largest generation in the world and make up a significant portion of the population in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Born between 1981 and 1996, this group is often characterized by their use of technology, their diverse backgrounds, and their tendency to delay traditional milestones such as marriage and homeownership.
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
WZZM 13
Locals in Grand Rapids seek lower costs as egg prices soar
SARANAC, Mich. — Prices for eggs have skyrocketed in recent weeks, leaving many consumers to search for the cheapest way to obtain what is, for many households, a dietary staple. With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as...
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
Why is This Unique Beverage Shop in Grand Rapids Getting So Much Hype?
It feels like everyone around Michigan is talking about a new beverage shop that recently opened in Grand Rapids. It's almost impossible to create something new or even be unique anymore. However, the owners of this new beverage shop in Grand Rapids may have come up with something that just may be the first of its kind in the Midwest.
WWMT
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
