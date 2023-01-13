ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe

UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Boy, 12, sets fire to Kalamazoo area school, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI – A juvenile is in custody after authorities say he set a Kalamazoo area school on fire, Kalamazoo Township police said. The 12-year-old Kalamazoo County boy remains lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Detention Center. Police responded to a 9:30 a.m. report of a student setting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Locals in Grand Rapids seek lower costs as egg prices soar

SARANAC, Mich. — Prices for eggs have skyrocketed in recent weeks, leaving many consumers to search for the cheapest way to obtain what is, for many households, a dietary staple. With persistent inflation and outbreaks of avian flu affecting poultry, prices in the Grand Rapids area rose to as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy