Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach USD 14,128.7 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
Global Lateral Flow Assay Market revenue was US$ 9,165.7 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 14,128.7 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2022-2030. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/lateral-flow-assays-market. Lateral flow assays (LFAs) are the technology...
Medagadget.com
Soft Tissue Anchors Market to Reach US$ 912.27 million by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The soft tissue anchors market is expected to grow from US$ 677.68 million in 2022 to US$ 912.27 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Soft tissue anchors are soft tissue fixation devices generally used in orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic bone fractures and injuries can be caused due to various reasons such as acute trauma, sports, and heavy physical activities. Sutures, anchors, interference screws are various fixation devices that are used for soft tissue fixation. Dislocation of the shoulder is a common occurrence among athletes, and the Arthroscopic Bankart Repair method using soft tissue anchors is the most preferred method for treating shoulder dislocation. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing in sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries along with significant increase in elderly & obese population. However, the high cost of surgeries and unfavorable reimbursement scenario hamper the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Anti-Infective Agents Market Revenue to Cross USD 1,64,196.61 Mn by 2028 | To Grow at a CAGR 3.19%
Anti-infectives are medications that help in preventing and treating infections, such as anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and antiparasitic medications. Anti-infective therapies help in the treatment of minor infections and many serious infectious diseases tuberculosis or pneumonia. These therapies have revolutionized healthcare as they enrich and extend the life of patients suffering from all types of infectious diseases.
Medagadget.com
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Trends, Future Insights, Report Overview and Industry Growth by 2030
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Research Report Information By Manufacturing Process (Captive Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing), By Type of Synthesis (Synthetic and Biotech), By API Formulation (Generic API and Branded/Innovative API), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Disorders, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Urology, and others), By Molecules (Large Molecule and Small Molecule), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Mice Model Market to Exceed USD 2,340.90 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
The mice model market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. Scientists have used animals to model human diseases for over a hundred years. Mice are particularly useful for this because they share many of the same biological traits as humans and have over 80 percent identical genetic components to humans. A mice model is a laboratory mouse used to study some aspect of human physiology or disease. Various model organisms are used in this regard, but mice are particularly useful because they share mammalian traits with humans and suffer from many of the same diseases. Many mice models have been created to target specific human diseases using selective breeding and genetic engineering. The use of mice models in disease research and research programs has contributed to significant medical breakthroughs. Mice are the model of choice, not only because they are strikingly similar to humans at the genomic level but also because the disease pathophysiology in mice is similar to humans. Mice are an inexpensive and efficient tool to speed up research and drug testing. These features provide researchers with a powerful tool for understanding the mechanisms of human disease and for testing novel drug therapies.
Medagadget.com
Embolization Coils Market Revenue to Cross US$D 1,591.61 Million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
Embolization coils market is expected to reach US$ 1,591.60 million by 2028 from US$ 1,191.78 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022–2028. Embolization coils are used to treat brain and cardiac aneurysms and other blood-related conditions. They are used as an alternative to surgical embolization to cut the blood supply to the tumor. It is used to treat various types of diseases, such as liver cancer, kidney cancer, aortic artery disorders, neuroendocrine tumors, and peripheral vascular diseases.
Medagadget.com
Nutricosmetics Market Shows Impressive Rise in the Industry Growth Rate With CAGR 11.65% | Frutarom Ltd, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics S.A.S., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC and Pfizer
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Nutricosmetics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Nutricosmetics Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market: Meticulous Research® Reveals Why This Market Is Projected to Reach $226.35 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%.
Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies offer several services to drug companies, such as drug development, drug manufacturing & commercial production, biologics manufacturing, and packaging. Pharmaceutical contract development & manufacturing organizations serve other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis, providing the aforementioned services. This allows major pharmaceutical companies to outsource certain functions, enabling them to focus on scalability, drug discovery, and drug marketing.
Medagadget.com
Branded Generics Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Forecast Period 2022 to 2028
Branded generics market is expected to reach US$ 235.86 billion in 2028 from US$ 414.99 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. Branded generics...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Medagadget.com
Malaria Treatment Market Size Hit USD 2,291.49 Mn by 2028 Globally, by 2028 Growing at 4.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
Malaria is a life-threatening infectious disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite. The market for malaria treatment is growing due to the high prevalence of malaria in low-income countries and global malaria elimination programs initiated by international and national organizations. Also, the increasing launch of advanced diagnostic tools and rising research activities to provide effective therapeutics are further driving the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Estimation, Growth Outlook, Regional Insights, Future Trends by 2030
Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Trends, Growth and Size Analysis by Form (Solid and Liquid), Route of Administration (Tincture, Capsules, Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor), Aerosol Spray), Product (Food Grade and Therapeutic Grade), Application (Neurogenerative Disorder, Fibromyalgia, Diabetes, Protein Bars, Energy Drinks), End User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), Source (Organic-Inorganic) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) – Global Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Enzymes Market Growing With A CAGR Of 7.0% Analysis By Major Players Sanofi S.A., BASF, Roche Holding AG, BBI Enzymes Ltd.
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Enzymes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023–2030. Enzymes Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Medagadget.com
Geographic Atrophy Market Outlook, 2032 | In-depth Insights Into the Evolving Market Dynamics, Epidemiology Trends, Emerging Drugs, and Leading Companies | NGM Bio, Cognition Therapeutics (CT1812), Lineage Cell Therapeutics, IVERIC bio (avacincaptad pegol)
As per DelveInsight, the Geographic Atrophy Market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years owing to expected launch and readily uptake of emerging therapies along with premium price agents like gene therapies, increasing prevalent patient pool and better understanding about pathophysiology, disease severity which might open the door for other companies as well.
Medagadget.com
U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market to Reach US$ 2,994.0 Mn with a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030 | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson
Neuropathic pain is mostly a chronic type of pain. It can be caused due to an infection or injury, although it typically occurs from a progressive, chronic, nerve illness. There are four types of the most persistent reasons of neuropathic pain which are limb loss, illness, injury and infection. There is a vast range of neuropathic pain related symptoms like chilly temperatures, induced pain which is aroused due to situations that are usually not painful, spontaneous pain which arise without stimulation.
Medagadget.com
Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market to Generate a Revenue of $ 9,951.2 Mn by 2030
The Global Cancer Pain Diagnostics Market is forecast to record an increase in its revenue from US$ 6,716.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,951.2 Mn by 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Request Sample Copy of Research...
Comments / 0