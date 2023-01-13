Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
KCRG.com
Michigan business supports 'Dry January'
Covid-19 is likely to be the third leading cause of death in the nation last year. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Some athletes at Iowa State have showcased their skills at an elite level. President Biden to survey California storm damage. Updated: 45 minutes ago.
KCRG.com
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years
Covid-19 is forcing the Iowa Hawkeyes to cancel their next men's basketball game. Body camera video shown as trial continues for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder. More body camera video was shown Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing his family. Cleanup underway after two...
KCRG.com
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
KCRG.com
Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased...
KCRG.com
Efforts to rename Dubuque airport for Tuskegee airman to be awarded
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds calls for increased penalties for manufacturing, distributing fentanyl
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Italian police arrest mafia boss after 30 years on the run. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Italian police have arrested a mafia boss...
KCRG.com
High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol
Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
KCRG.com
New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa
Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 17th, 2023
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years. A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation. Leaving the alcohol behind and participating in 'Dry January' is becoming increasingly popular. Coralville applies for funding to move power, communications lines underground.
KCRG.com
9 Who care: Rod and Debbie Courtney create drug recovery center after son's overdose
Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A Maryland man returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a special message after having his life saved watching his favorite team take on the Hawkeyes in 2022. Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.
KCRG.com
Hannah Stuelke on her way to reaching her “through the roof” potential
Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A Maryland man returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a special message after having his life saved watching his favorite team take on the Hawkeyes in 2022. Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.
KCRG.com
Georgia football player dies in crash
Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
KCRG.com
Brides-to-be feeling pinch of inflation in wedding planning
Maryland fan who suffered cardiac arrest at Iowa game returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A Maryland man returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a special message after having his life saved watching his favorite team take on the Hawkeyes in 2022. Local church, organizations gather to honor Dr. King's life and legacy.
KCRG.com
School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
KCRG.com
Cloudy today, next system arrives with rain and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a cooler and quieter day all across eastern Iowa. Plan on a cloudy sky throughout, with highs generally in the 30s. As we look ahead to the next system, it continues to look like this will affect us late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance. Trends, at the very least, continue to favor the northern half of our area for the heaviest snow and that is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for this time period. Farther south, mixed precipitation will very likely result in lower snowfall amounts, but, impacts on area roads will still be felt. The bottom line is to stay informed and plugged in for the latest forecast information as we get closer.
KCRG.com
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a fairly quiet January so far with shovels and snowblowers gathering dust. For some, that may change pretty soon!. We are monitoring a system that’ll be affecting eastern Iowa with both rain and snow later this week. Here are some key points going forward:
Comments / 0