Americans are already starting to pull back on their spending, survey shows
Americans have already started to rein in their spending — and expect to pull back some more this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Tuesday morning.
Wholesale prices show inflation continued to fall in December
Wholesale price growth cooled off significantly in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, indicating that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes may finally be bringing price pressures under control.
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
Home builder confidence rises for the first time in a year
A modest drop in mortgage rates over the past month has helped home builder confidence improve in January, after 12 consecutive months of falling, according to a survey released Wednesday.
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday after years of losses and weak sales.
Retail sales continued to fall in December as shoppers battled inflation
It was a ho-hum end to 2022 for spending in America.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
The Federal Reserve is testing how climate change could hurt big banks
The largest six banks in the United States have been given until July to show the Federal Reserve what effects disastrous climate change scenarios could have on their bottom lines.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Opinion: In China's countryside, a Covid-19 tsunami is brewing
For hundreds of millions of migrant workers across China, this Lunar New Year will be the first time in three years they will share it with families in the countryside. Expect it to bring a Covid-19 tsunami to rural areas, writes Yanzhong Huang.
TUI Boss: We Are Open to a Big Shareholder
BERLIN (Reuters) - Tourism company TUI is open to a new major shareholder after Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov has been sidelined by European Union sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel said. Asked whether TUI was interested in a new shareholder, Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel told journalists...
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting
The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Bombardier Raises 2022 Revenue and Free Cash Flow Outlook, Shares Rise
(Reuters) -Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to come in at...
Marketmind: BOJ Goes for Broke
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. So after all the frenetic speculation and massive market pressure, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has held the line on its super-easy stimulus policy. The economic outlook was revised a little, with GDP...
Emerson Electric unveils hostile $7 billion bid for National Instruments
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp (NATI.O), which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months.
Coinbase says it will halt operations in Japan
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions.
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees
Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, making it the latest tech company to reduce staff because of growing economic uncertainty.
