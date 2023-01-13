ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wholesale prices show inflation continued to fall in December

Wholesale price growth cooled off significantly in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, indicating that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes may finally be bringing price pressures under control.
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Opinion: In China's countryside, a Covid-19 tsunami is brewing

For hundreds of millions of migrant workers across China, this Lunar New Year will be the first time in three years they will share it with families in the countryside. Expect it to bring a Covid-19 tsunami to rural areas, writes Yanzhong Huang.
TUI Boss: We Are Open to a Big Shareholder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tourism company TUI is open to a new major shareholder after Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov has been sidelined by European Union sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel said. Asked whether TUI was interested in a new shareholder, Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel told journalists...
Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting

The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
Bombardier Raises 2022 Revenue and Free Cash Flow Outlook, Shares Rise

(Reuters) -Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to come in at...
Marketmind: BOJ Goes for Broke

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. So after all the frenetic speculation and massive market pressure, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has held the line on its super-easy stimulus policy. The economic outlook was revised a little, with GDP...
Microsoft is laying off 10,000 employees

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, making it the latest tech company to reduce staff because of growing economic uncertainty.
