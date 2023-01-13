This Craftsman-style home built in 1930 in the historic Highland neighborhood is a dream for someone looking for vintage charm with modern amenities. Situated on a corner lot, this beauty features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a kitchen any chef would be proud to call their own, updated appliances, hardwood floors for miles, Tiffany-style light fixtures, tons of room, an insane amount of natural light, high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. This home truly has all of the bells and whistles and you can tell that great care went into the remodel. It's being offered by Antonio Zavarce with Hello House for $265,700. The house comes in at 3,640 square feet of living space, which works out to $73 a square foot. That's a deal for sure!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO