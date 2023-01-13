ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in

By WILSON RING
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5Eks_0kDhAB8G00
1 of 2

Actor Ezra Miller pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from a break-in and theft of alcohol at a neighbor’s home in Vermont, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.

Miller, who appeared in several “Justice League” movies and stars in the upcoming film “The Flash,” agreed that by entering the plea and abiding by the conditions, they would avoid a three-month jail sentence for a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass, but pay a $500 fine and a court fee, get a year of probation, and abide by a number of conditions including continued mental health treatment.

Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary count that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison, but Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation.

During the nearly 30-minute hearing in Bennington, Miller, 30, answered the judge’s questions but declined to make a statement. However, after the hearing, Miller’s attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, sent a statement on the actor’s behalf.

“Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” the statement said.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in Vermont. State police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in Stamford, where Miller also had a home, according to the police affidavit. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

Miller was arrested twice last year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

Comments / 25

Stacey
5d ago

What he needs is help, not fines. Too many people with mental health issues are pushed through the legal system with no one addressing the root cause of their illegal behavior. This kid as 1/2 way to totally nuts. If he was a regular guy, he’d be heading to jail for a hot minute. Either way though, we, as a society that wants safety need to address the mental health of “criminals”. Recidivism would drop by 50% at the very least as well as give these people a chance at a normal and productive life. No one is going to question this kid because of his status, nor will they question your average street thug for the same reason, status.

Reply(2)
8
Lugnuts
5d ago

If I was the judge, Id put forth the condition that he seek mental health and substance abuse treatment, and that he stop calling himself "they" and whatever false, insane, and grammatically incorrect pronoun he insists upon being called. Time for a reality slap and a wake up siren.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Popculture

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
STAMFORD, VT
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Trespassing Plea Deal Approved By Court

Ezra Miller appeared in a Vermont court Friday to agree to a plea deal that resolves a May 2022 incident in which they allegedly stole liquor from a neighbor’s home. The Flash actor in October pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included petit larceny and burglary, the latter of which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. More from The Hollywood ReporterEzra Miller Accepts Plea Deal, Avoids Jail on Trespassing ChargeTHR's 2022 Yearbook: Who Was the Industry's Homecoming Queen? Class Clown? Cutest Couple?'The Flash' Moves Release Up One Week Miller, who asked that the court address them as Mx. Miller, entered...
VERMONT STATE
People

Ezra Miller Expected to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charge in Vermont Burglary Case: Reports

In August, Ezra Miller said in a statement that they were seeking "ongoing treatment" for "complex mental health issues" Ezra Miller is reportedly planning to take a plea deal in the Vermont burglary case. The 30-year-old actor is expected to plead guilty to one charge of unlawful trespassing at a hearing in Bennington County Superior criminal court on Friday, according to NBC News and the local VTDigger outlet. NBC News reported that the agreement was reached in order to have the burglary and larceny charges dropped. A rep for...
VERMONT STATE
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover

An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
OHIO STATE
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident

Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
RENO, NV
CBS Minnesota

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
BBC

Man jailed for life for murder in oldest double jeopardy case

A man has been jailed for life for raping and murdering a girl almost 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory, 75, was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in Islington, north London, in 1975. He was...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy