Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Announcement
After numerous reports that the Cardinals will be dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, owner Michael Bidwill spoke on the Pro Bowlers future with the team. Saying via PFF's Ari Meirov that Hopkins status with the team is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating ...
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider
In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
247Sports
Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'
Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
The state of Oregon's RB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
Five-star defensive lineman planning to return to Tennessee soon
One of the nation's top defensive linemen in the 2024 class is planning to visit Tennessee again soon.
4-star DB commitment set to return to FSU this weekend for another visit
Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July of 2022, will return to campus this weekend for another visit, he tells Noles247. He chose FSU over more than four-dozen other offers. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has been firm to...
Colin Cowherd Believes Star Wide Receiver Could Demand Trade
The Minnesota Vikings 13-4 season came crashing down on Sunday after being upset by Brian Daboll's New York Giants in the Wild Card round. The Vikings defense struggled to contain Daniel Jones and New York was able to limit star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards. On Monday, FOX Sports ...
2023 Pac-12 football schedule includes Colorado vs. Oregon as Deion Sanders' first conference game, per report
The Pac-12 has not yet revealed its full 2023 football schedule, but a leak is out. Several appetizing matchups are featured in the report, including Deion Sanders' first conference game as Colorado's head coach coming at Oregon, according to league insider John Canzano. Pac-12 teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule in 2023 and hope to end the league's College Football Playoff drought thanks to the return of several high-end quarterbacks, including reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams at USC.
2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch discusses recruitment
Jesse McCulloch is one of the more coveted bigs around the midwest in the junior class. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center out of Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East has four schools prioritizing him as of late and he has his first official visit set. "Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama too,"...
247Sports
Auburn and 2024 QB Adrian Posse part ways
Auburn and Hugh Freeze will look elsewhere for a quarterback in the Class of 2024. Adrian Posse, who committed to Bryan Harsin and the previous staff during Big Cat Weekend, has backed off his commitment to Auburn. Since Freeze was hired, Auburn has offered other quarterbacks and expressed interest elsewhere.
Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
Comments / 1