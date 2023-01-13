ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Announcement

After numerous reports that the Cardinals will be dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, owner Michael Bidwill spoke on the Pro Bowlers future with the team. Saying via PFF's Ari Meirov that Hopkins status with the team is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Detroit Sports Nation

1 MNF Super Wild Card free agent Detroit Lions could consider

In just a few hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the final Super Wild Card matchup of the weekend. If you are a Detroit Lions fan and love the NFL Playoffs, there is no doubt that you will already be watching tonight’s game. That being said, even if you are not a fan of the NFL Playoffs, you should tune in for tonight’s game as there is a potential free agent who could land with the Lions in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'

Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

2023 Pac-12 football schedule includes Colorado vs. Oregon as Deion Sanders' first conference game, per report

The Pac-12 has not yet revealed its full 2023 football schedule, but a leak is out. Several appetizing matchups are featured in the report, including Deion Sanders' first conference game as Colorado's head coach coming at Oregon, according to league insider John Canzano. Pac-12 teams will again play a nine-game conference schedule in 2023 and hope to end the league's College Football Playoff drought thanks to the return of several high-end quarterbacks, including reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams at USC.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Auburn and 2024 QB Adrian Posse part ways

Auburn and Hugh Freeze will look elsewhere for a quarterback in the Class of 2024. Adrian Posse, who committed to Bryan Harsin and the previous staff during Big Cat Weekend, has backed off his commitment to Auburn. Since Freeze was hired, Auburn has offered other quarterbacks and expressed interest elsewhere.
AUBURN, AL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions trade up with Packers in Dane Brugler’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions making a trade with the Green Bay Packers. We may be in the midst of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though our Lions did not make the cut, that does not mean they are not on our minds at all times. This is especially true when our favorite NFL Draft guru Dane Brugler releases his latest NFL Mock Draft.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options

Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
MORGANTOWN, WV

