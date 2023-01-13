Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Investigators Call for Education, Sickle Cell Disease-Modifying Therapies for Pregnant Women
With public health efforts and therapeutic advancements the prognosis for this rare condition has progressed, but longer life expectancy has highlighted a multitude of areas that need attention in this population. Oyebimpe Adesina, MD. It's known that women with sickle cell disease (SCD) experience adverse pregnancy outcomes worldwide. This also...
hcplive.com
KDIGO Updates Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in CKD
The 2022 updated guidelines includes 13 recommendations and 52 practice points for clinicians caring for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Recently released, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease is an update to the 2020 guideline of the same name and advocates for a comprehensive approach to patient care.
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade
An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
hcplive.com
Noninvasive CT Scan Could Identify Primary Aldosteronism Patients Eligible for Adrenalectomy
Comparing MTO scanning against adrenal vein sampling, investigators in the UK found the noninvasive diagnostic option could improve the identification of primary aldosteronism and candidates for adrenalectomy. Morris Brown, MD, FRCP. Data from a prospective, within-patient trial conducted in the United Kingdom suggests a new form of CT scan could...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the "Next Day" Effects of Cannabis Use?
Regular users appear to be more tolerant to the cognitive-impairing effects of THC. Two studies with good-quality research methods confirmed that high doses of inhaled THC (up to 100 mg) did not impair ‘‘next day" performance. A systematic review of published 20 studies found little high quality scientific...
MedicalXpress
Old antipsychotic drugs may offer new option to treat type 2 diabetes
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren't able to take other currently available treatments. "There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2...
Healthline
Clonazepam (Klonopin) and Cost: What You Need to Know
If you’re looking at treatment options for seizures or panic disorder, you may want to learn more about clonazepam (Klonopin). Clonazepam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines. It’s available as oral tablets (which you swallow) and orally disintegrating tablets (which dissolve in your mouth). Keep reading...
hcplive.com
Long Covid Linked to Loss of Smell, Cognitive Impairment, Shortness of Breath at 1 Year
Patients with mild infection are not at particular risk for severe, chronic outcomes from long Covid, according to new Israel data. Patients with mild COVID-19 are likely to report symptoms of anosmia, cognitive impairment, dyspnea, weakness and palpitations when experiencing long Covid, according to new data from Israel. In findings...
hcplive.com
Majority of Patients Hospitalized with Acute Heart Failure Eligible for GDMT Initiation
In a cohort of consecutive HFrEF patients admitted with AHF, the findings suggest almost three-quarters of patients were eligible for combined quadruple therapy. Most patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) are eligible for the initiation of disease-modifying pharmacotherapy for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to new research.
hcplive.com
Nitrite Additive Exposure Linked to Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk
A higher exposure to both foods and water-originated and additives-originated nitrites was associated with higher T2D risk, showing no potential benefits of their use. New research does not support any potential benefit for dietary nitrites or nitrates in the prevention of type 2 diabetes (T2D), with exposure to both foods and water-originated and additives-originated nitrites associated with higher T2D risk.
hcplive.com
From C-Section to Childhood Asthma: New Evidence Sheds Light on the Relationship
The relationship between C-section and childhood asthma has been investigated before, however, previous results have yielded conflicting evidence. An association was identified between emergency cesarean section (C-section) and childhood asthma, according to recent data. This relationship has been investigated before, however, previous results have yielded conflicting evidence. While some studies...
hcplive.com
Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Comparable to Etanercept in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated with Biosimilar YLB113
The etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto), maintained a favorable efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity profile through week 96. Results of a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 study revealed patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) receiving the etanercept biosimilar, YLB113 (Nepexto) experienced significantly lower injection-site reactions (ISRs) and injection-site erythema (ISE) when compared with the reference product, etanercept. YLB113, a recombinant fusion protein tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi), showed long-term safety and sustained efficacy through 96 weeks, according to findings published in International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases.1.
Healthline
Overview of Lumbar Spondylitis
Lumbar spondylitis is a progressive condition that can lead to a limited range of motion in your back. What is ankylosing spondylitis in the lumbar region?. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause long-term back pain. It. affects the lower spine. When it affects your lower back,...
Researchers Find Way To Reverse Aging
Recent experiments conducted in Boston labs have shown reverse aging results.
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Illicit Drugs That Have Medicinal Benefits
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
hcplive.com
Increased Risk of Hospitalization, Death Observed in Patients with Gout and COVID-19
Understanding the risk factors, such as a gout diagnosis and long-term glucocorticoid use, can help inform patients and clinicians regarding the continued management of patients with rheumatic disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) who were older in age, had cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, a...
hcplive.com
Prevalence of Colorectal Cancers Low 10 Years Following Negative Screening Test
The prevalence of advanced colorectal neoplasms was higher in men and older individuals. New research shows low rates of advanced colorectal neoplasms 10 years following a negative colonoscopy screening. A team, led by Thomas Heisser, MSc, Division of Clinical Epidemiology and Aging Research, German Cancer Research Center, assessed the prevalence...
A mysterious brain network may underlie many psychiatric disorders
Researchers discovered that six psychiatric disorders seemed linked to the same underlying brain wiring.
hcplive.com
Long-Term Risk for Retinopathy Greater with Higher Hydroxychloroquine Doses
Hydroxychloroquine dosing higher than 6 mg/kg was associated with a 15-year risk of nearly 22%, while retinopathy risk with shorter duration of use was significantly lower. The long-term risk for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was progressively greater in patients who received higher doses of hydroxychloroquine in the first 5 years of use, according to new research published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
