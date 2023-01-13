“The Broderip Ward was different,” says Sarah Macauley, a nurse at London’s Middlesex Hospital. Opened by Princess Diana in 1987, it was the first dedicated Aids ward in the country. “Everybody died, and they were my age, but there was also a lot of fun,” she recalls. “That was the strange thing about it. It was probably the place I had the most laughs.” Sarah once went to check on a patient and found his bed empty. “Where is Steven?” “He went out clubbing,” she was told. “He just hasn’t got back yet.”

1 DAY AGO