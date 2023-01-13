Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated
A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road. He’s also charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase, throwing suspected methamphetamine out window of vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a handgun and suspected methamphetamine out of a vehicle's window while leading officers on a pursuit, according to the South Bend Police Department. On Saturday, police were responding to a call for service when an officer saw an...
abc57.com
Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
22 WSBT
Man in custody after leading police on two chases, throwing drugs and gun out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have a 31-year-old in custody following two police chases, nearly back to back. An officer first tried to stop the car, driven by Tyler Crawford, near Liberty and Sample Streets. The officer says a short chase followed after Crawford took off.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
abc57.com
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
Times-Union Newspaper
Three Join Sheriff’s Office
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
WNDU
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
abc57.com
Man arrested by Marshall County Police after a single vehicle accident
MARSHAL COUNTY, Ind. --At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, Marshall County Police responded to a single vehicle accident in a swamp area on 13 Road, west of US 31. After arrival, a black 2001 Dodge pickup truck was located by Officer Wazniak, half submerged in the water. The...
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
regionnewssource.org
Wanted Man Caught After Chase To IL January 6th
A January 6, 2023 Hammond Police pursuit ending with a crash and bailout off the Bishop Ford expressway in South Holland was for a wanted man in connection to a Minnesota shooting, according to Hammond Police. Hammond Police also believe the man from this pursuit was involved in a confrontation...
cwbchicago.com
In disturbing video, rifle-wielding men rob victim outside Chicago convenience store
Chicago — A newly acquired video shows a group of men armed with a rifle as they rob a man outside a Bridgeport convenience store. “I was going to get some snacks!” the victim told CWB Chicago after he provided the video on Saturday. The disturbing footage was...
Comments / 2