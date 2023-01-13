ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Suspect arrested in reported stabbing on Haney Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect in a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. Police were called to the area at 11:15 a.m. for the incident, according to reports. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Woman attacked outside University Park Mall Sunday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Sunday was a normal day for Ariana Simms and her 4-year-old daughter, who planned to spend the afternoon shopping at University Park Mall until they were attacked in the parking lot. "It could have gone a lot worse, and I'm thankful he didn't get what he wanted," Simms...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Representatives for Marathon Gas Station reported criminal mischief to a building. 7:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 3200 block West Hill Lake Road, Claypool. Deborah R. Lackey...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
MICHIANA, MI
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Three Join Sheriff’s Office

Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith recently welcomed three new hires to the department. Merit deputy Jacob Anderson, of Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. A North Manchester High School graduate, he and his wife, Jennifer, have...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
regionnewssource.org

Wanted Man Caught After Chase To IL January 6th

A January 6, 2023 Hammond Police pursuit ending with a crash and bailout off the Bishop Ford expressway in South Holland was for a wanted man in connection to a Minnesota shooting, according to Hammond Police. Hammond Police also believe the man from this pursuit was involved in a confrontation...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL

