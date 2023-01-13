GRIFFITH, Indiana – Join co-sponsors Franciscan Health and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Be Well Health Expo in Griffith. The event, hosted by Green Balance CBD & Wellness, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avenue 912 Event Center, 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. The event is free, but pre-registration is encouraged.

