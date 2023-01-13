Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed PermanentlyMadocCleveland, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They?
The reason I wrote this article was a Pro Football Network piece which said about creating $100m of cap space by restructuring deals as if it is a no brainer easy decision. So wanted to explain how these work and what the consequences are of doing this. There is a...
Daryl Ruiter says timing was key in Browns hiring Jim Schwartz, didn't want to wait for Brian Flores
Daryl Ruiter believes timing was key in Browns hiring Jim Schwartz because team didn’t want to wait for Brian Flores to go through other interviews.
LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options
Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch discusses recruitment
Jesse McCulloch is one of the more coveted bigs around the midwest in the junior class. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center out of Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East has four schools prioritizing him as of late and he has his first official visit set. "Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama too,"...
College football's mystery teams: Florida, Texas A&M among programs with unclear expectations for 2023
One of the appeals of college football? With rosters turning over so much from year to year, it can be hard to predict how an individual will play in a given season. No one had TCU making the College Football Playoff at this time last year, nor did many expect Texas A&M to miss a bowl game entirely after bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
Matt Rhule making an impression on top-ranked recruit Dylan Raiola and his family
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was in Arizona last week spending time watching Chandler (Ariz.) High five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola throw. Raiola is 247Sports No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle, and the Huskers legacy is that high on Rhule’s board in the junior class as well. “He’s...
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
Future Buff edge Taje McCoy reacts to defensive player of the year honor
There is a case to be made that Taje McCoy is the most underrated signee in Colorado's 2023 class. There are currently 45 edge prospects ranked higher than him nationally. But in his home state, McCoy is not underrated. He was feared on the gridiron this past fall, and recently he was honored. McCoy was named The Oklahoman's state defensive player of the year.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
