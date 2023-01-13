ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

LISTEN: Why Huggins and Brown opted for quick and expected options

Bob Huggins didn't need much time. Neal Brown took -- and is still taking -- his time. West Virginia basketball made a coaching change five days ago but has already named DerMarr Johnson as the replacement. Mountaineer football still hasn't replaced Graham Harrell on the coaching staff but did what many expected and promoted Chad Scott to offensive coordinator. These are different decisions with divergent explanations, though they do have one thing in common: They are related to the head coach's situation. But obviously, there's more to discuss.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch discusses recruitment

Jesse McCulloch is one of the more coveted bigs around the midwest in the junior class. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound center out of Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East has four schools prioritizing him as of late and he has his first official visit set. "Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama too,"...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College football's mystery teams: Florida, Texas A&M among programs with unclear expectations for 2023

One of the appeals of college football? With rosters turning over so much from year to year, it can be hard to predict how an individual will play in a given season. No one had TCU making the College Football Playoff at this time last year, nor did many expect Texas A&M to miss a bowl game entirely after bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Future Buff edge Taje McCoy reacts to defensive player of the year honor

There is a case to be made that Taje McCoy is the most underrated signee in Colorado's 2023 class. There are currently 45 edge prospects ranked higher than him nationally. But in his home state, McCoy is not underrated. He was feared on the gridiron this past fall, and recently he was honored. McCoy was named The Oklahoman's state defensive player of the year.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague

The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

247Sports

